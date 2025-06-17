Front Row Motorsports: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Race Report

Viva Mexico 250

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Event: Race 18 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2.42-miles)

Length of Race: 100 laps over three hours, 14 minutes, three seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 7th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 24th, Finished 35 / DNF, completed 76 of 100 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (25th)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson (33rd)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 5th / Stage Two: 17th / Race Result: 22nd

“We had a solid qualifying spot and were able to grab some stage points early, but after pitting at the end of Stage One, we got shuffled to the back,” said Gilliland. “I got spun in Stage Two, and from there, we just couldn’t recover the track position. While I’m disappointed with the result, Mexico City was an incredible experience. The fans, the food, the track—everything made the trip worth it. Hopefully, we get the chance to come back.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 30th / Stage Two: 32nd / Race Result: 30th

“It was an extremely challenging weekend,” said Gragson. “We unloaded with a car that felt decent and had some speed, but I skimmed the wall during first practice. Turned out to be more damage than we thought and had to go to the backup. During the race, we fought lateral grip and lost first gear about a third of the way through—probably damaged the transaxle on one of the three times we got spun. Really proud of the guys for all the hard work they put in —everyone stayed locked in and battled through it.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 35th / Stage Two: 35th / Race Result: 35th

“Tough weekend overall,” said Smith. “Fought handling in practice and qualifying, and when we really started making some ground in the race, I just lost traction, and we killed both rear toe links. If nothing happened there, I feel like we had a shot for a pretty solid finish. You’ll have that and we’ll move onto Pocono where we’re hoping the speed we had in Michigan and some of the other bigger tracks follows us.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.