PATRICK EMERLING TO DRIVE SPIRE MOTORSPORTS’ NO. 07 CHEVROLET SILVERADO AT POCONO RACEWAY

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 16, 2025) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standout Patrick Emerling will pilot the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway where GOAT Power Bikes will be showcased as Emerling’s primary sponsor.

Emerling, a multi-time race winner on both the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Race of Champions Modified Tour, brings a wealth of short-track experience and national series versatility to the team’s Truck Series program. Pocono will mark the 32-year-old’s fourth race in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition and his debut with Spire Motorsports.

“I’m thrilled that GOAT is joining me for my first race with Spire Motorsports,” said Emerling. “Spire has really fast trucks, and GOAT has some of the fastest electric bikes on the market. Pocono is a fun and challenging track, and I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Emerling competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with SS-Green Light Racing while building his body of experience across NASCAR’s developmental ranks.

In 2017, the Orchard Park, N.Y., native, earned his first Whelen Modified Tour victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. His open-wheel accolades continued to stack up with a win in the 2019 Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and back-to-back Race of Champions titles in 2019 and 2020.

The 2021 season was a career highlight for Emerling, where he collected three Whelen Modified Tour wins and finished second in the championship. He also made multiple Xfinity Series starts for Our Motorsports. In 2022, he co-founded Emerling-Gase Motorsports, fielding two full-time Xfinity Series entries while also competing part-time during the 2023 season.

Emerling returned to full-time status in the Whelen Modified Tour in 2024, earning three wins and a runner-up finish in the division’s championship point standings. He kicked off 2025 with top modified honors at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt, tallying a trio of victories in the five-day event.

“It’s a perfect-fit partnership. We both like to go fast,” said GOAT Power Bikes owner Byrson Goodman. “We’re excited to see the partnership develop.”

The MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, June 20, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About GOAT Power Bikes…

Frequently described as “The Harley Davidson of E-Bike Brands,” GOAT Power Bikes leads the charge for building powerful, affordable, and reliable e-bikes that empower riders to conquer any terrain. GOAT’s base model bikes have a 48MPH top speed with a price point of under $2,800, making them the best bang for your buck for anything in its class.

Based in San Diego, California, GOAT Power Bikes are designed with cutting-edge technology and built for adventure. Whether navigating city streets, exploring rugged trails, or cruising along the coast, GOAT Power Bikes inspires riders to embrace the freedom of the open road and redefine their limits.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.