Long Time Sponsor, CSI Asphalt Maintenance, Steps Up for Boyd at Pocono

By Official Release
Mooresville, NC (June 16, 2025) – Freedom Racing Enterprises and Driver/Owner Spencer Boyd, announced today that CSI Asphalt Maintenance will adorn the hood as the primary sponsor of the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado at the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. CSI Asphalt Maintenance has been an associate sponsor of Boyd’s for several years.

“The team at CSI (Asphalt Maintenance) are deeply involved in racing,” commented Boyd. “They do the striping at Pocono Raceway and love to work for race fans. They make race weekend a whole family affair as many fans do by camping out at the race track. So many NASCAR teams are family teams, just as ours is, making our partnership rewarding for both of us.”

CSI Asphalt Maintenance has been extending the life of asphalt throughout Northeast Pennsylvania for more than a decade. Providing sealcoating, striping, and patchwork, they have earned a reputation as a trusted contractor through honesty, hard work, professionalism and attention to detail.

Jeff Cemelli, Owner of CSI Asphalt Maintenance, spoke about the partnerships in racing, “We love racing. Being located so close to Pocono Raceway while helping prepare the racing surface for NASCAR weekends is a huge honor. We’ve been working with Spencer for years now so getting to the point where we can have our paint scheme is a bit surreal. With all that being associated with the NASCAR industry has given us, we’ve decided to give back to the community by giving away service credits to some lucky fans.”

To celebrate the NASCAR Races in Pocono Spencer Boyd and CSI Asphalt Maintenance are teaming up to giveaway:

1 – $500 Service Credit
2 – $250 Service Credits
5 – $100 Service Credits

These can be applied to driveway sealcoating, parking lot striping, filling potholes, or any service CSI provides. Like Spencer’s post about it on Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win!

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025 at 5:00pm ET. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.

