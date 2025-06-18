Josh Bilicki Tapped to Drive No. 44 Chevrolet in Road Course Races with Niece Motorsports

Salisbury, NC (June 18, 2025) – Accomplished driver, Josh Bilicki, has joined Niece Motorsports to make select NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts in the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST beginning on June 28 at Lime Rock Park.

Bilicki, a NASCAR veteran who has made over 225+ starts in the top three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck), began his racing career competing on road courses. Starting in go karts before moving up through the sports car ranks, Bilicki has won several races in different racing disciplines.

In addition to his debut with the team in Lime Rock, Bilicki’s schedule will later include a start in the inaugural NCTS race held on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL layout on October 3.

“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and feel like this is a great opportunity for all of us,” said Bilicki. “I haven’t raced in the Truck Series in a few years now, and the starts I made were for a really small team, so I’m excited to race for a team capable of racing for the win. That’s a goal of mine, and every year, I want to be in equipment that I feel can win. This is an opportunity that we could capitalize on, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we fought for the win in both races.”

Supporting his efforts will be longtime partner, Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions. Specializing in drywall corner bead and accessories, Trim-Tex is recognized worldwide as a leading drywall solutions manufacturer. The company will serve as Bilicki’s primary sponsor in Lime Rock and secondary sponsor at Charlotte.

“Josh has been a great ambassador for Trim-Tex since 2011″, said Joe Koenig, CEO of Trim-Tex. “We’ve proudly supported him from his amateur racing days, through professional sports car racing to NASCAR. We’re proud to have Josh represent us on the track and look forward to cheering on the No. 44 at Lime Rock.”

“Trim-Tex is the longest-lasting sponsor I’ve had in my career,” continued Bilicki. “I actually used to work at a drywall distribution yard before I raced and sold their products. So, it’s really cool how that relationship blossomed. Joe and I are very close. We race together in a sports car endurance series, and just won Daytona a few weeks ago in a 14-hour race. They have been on my car – starting in Mazda MX-5’s all the way up to NASCAR – since 2011, so it would mean a lot to me to bring him a NASCAR win. We’ve won in the sports car a lot, but never in NASCAR, so that would be very meaningful.”

Also joining Bilicki’s multi-race program at Niece Motorsports will be the non-profit organization, Lemons of Love. The organization works closely with cancer patients to deliver care packages filled with items to ease the side effects of chemotherapy. To learn more about their mission, visit LemonsOfLove.org.

This is now the fifth driver to be added onto the No. 44 team’s talented roster lineup. Joining teammates, Bayley Currey, Ross Chastain, Conner Jones, and Matt Gould, Bilicki aims to impress on the road courses.

Now in its 10th season of competition, Niece Motorsports is tracking for success on a weekly basis. So far this year, the team has garnered three top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes, while continuing to battle for a Playoffs berth.

“We are thrilled to welcome a talent like Josh Bilicki to our team for Lime Rock and Charlotte,” said Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. “His feedback will be invaluable as we try to improve our road course program across the board, as we know he will put in a ton of effort to get the most out of his truck. The No. 44 team has improved significantly this year, and I think rotating these different drivers keeps ideas flowing for us to be successful on a weekly basis. I look forward to seeing what he can do in our equipment.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to a new venue in Lime Rock Park next Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. The LiUNA! 150 will be presented live on FOX, the NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Trim-Tex: Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions, a world recognized manufacturer of drywall corner bead and accessories, is no stranger to the motorsports industry. Along with their CEO, Joe Koenig, Trim-Tex has been involved in the motorsports industry as a sponsor, team owner, and a competitor for nearly three decades.

About Lemons of Love: Lemons of Love is a nonprofit organization that delivers care packages to individuals undergoing cancer treatment to provide comfort and support. Each package is thoughtfully filled with items that help ease the side effects of chemotherapy and remind recipients they’re not alone. In addition to care packages, Lemons of Love offers free programs and resources to build community and spread hope.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).