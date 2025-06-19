Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Pocono Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

MillerTech Battery 200

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Event: Race 14 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)”#of Laps: 80

Time/TV/Radio: 5:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a week off, Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team are back in action this weekend at the Pocono Raceway. Following the race at the Michigan International Speedway, Layne Riggs is sixth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

“My experience in Pocono last season was disappointing, so I have somewhat of a chip on my shoulder heading into this weekend,” said Riggs. “We have shown a lot of speed this season and have been in contention for wins, but we need to execute better on pit road in order to bring home the checkered flag. Overall, we’re in a good spot as a team right now, so I know our time is coming.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series takes Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team to Long Pond, Pennsylvania for an 80-lap battle at the Pocono Raceway. The “Tricky Triangle” is a familiar track for Smith, who captured the checkered flag for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2022.

Through the first 13 races of the season, Smith has earned two wins, four top-five, and nine top-10 finishes. Following the race at the Michigan International Raceway, Smith is second in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“They don’t call Pocono the ‘Tricky Triangle’ for nothing,” said Smith. “It’s a challenging track where even the smallest of mistakes can end your day, but I like that kind of pressure. Overall, we have had a really good season so far, especially with how fast we put this team together. I think we have what it takes to win this Friday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.