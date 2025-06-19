AM Racing | Harrison Burton Pocono Raceway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 11th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 12th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s 100-lap challenge at Pocono Raceway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Game On: The Ford Driving for a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation is a five-week competition among the five full-time Ford teams competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Teams from AM Racing, the Haas Factory Team, and RSS Racing will go head-to-head for the highest cumulative finishing position across a stretch of select races.

The team with the most points at the end of the challenge will earn a generous donation to their designated charity courtesy of the Gene Haas Foundation. In contrast, all participating teams will receive a contribution in recognition of their efforts.

AM Racing has selected All Within My Hands, the charitable foundation founded by the legendary rock band Metallica, as its charity of choice.

The program not only fuels on-track competition but also drives meaningful impact off the track through charitable giving.

The initiative launched at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025, and continued at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31 and last weekend’s Xfinity Series road course at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

This weekend is the finale at “The Tricky Triangle,” Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

● Critical Summer Stretch: Pocono Raceway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series will visit a wide variety of tracks over the coming weeks, offering a mix of challenges and styles. The stretch includes the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway this weekend, a return trip to the hybrid superspeedway of EchoPark Speedway, the Chicago Street Course and another road course at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California.

From there, teams will take on the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway, then head to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Up Close and Personal: For this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, Harrison Burton will carry an in-car camera, offering fans multiple dynamic views from inside the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

From high-speed straights to challenging corner entries, the footage will deliver a captivating experience as Burton tackles “The Tricky Triangle” in his pursuit of another strong finish.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will mark Harrison Burton’s third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the unique triangular track nestled in the Pocono Mountains.

Burton returns to Xfinity Series competition in Long Pond for the first time since 2021, looking to shift his fortunes and make the most of his opportunity.

He earned a track-best of 32nd after starting 10th in the 2021 edition of the Pocono Green 225, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

He returned to the track a month after his initial start, winning the pole but finishing 37th following a crash on Lap 36 of 90.

Additionally, Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 34.5.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, with a track-best of eighth after starting 26th in the 2023 edition of the HighPoint.com 400, while driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Pocono, Burton has 90 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.3 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 90 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez | The Chilango 150 Race Recap: NASCAR went south of the border this past weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, joining the NASCAR Cup Series in the heart of Mexico City.

Sporting the AirBox colors for the first time in 2025, Harrison Burton showed promise early with a solid 17th-place effort in practice. However, he settled for the 22nd-fastest lap in time trials.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton faced an uphill battle with track position and an early race spin. Still, crew chief Danny Efland orchestrated a strong strategy that vaulted the team into the top five during Stage 3.

While continuing to battle the balance of his No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang, Burton held steady inside the top-10, ultimately securing a ninth-place finish at the checkered flag.

The resilient run marked the team’s seventh top-10 finish of the season.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 45 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 20th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Pocono Raceway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 19 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Harrison Burton, please

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Pocono Raceway: “I’m really excited to be back in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Pocono. It’s a place that’s always challenged me as a driver in the Xfinity Series, but I’ve also had speed here in the past.

“We’ve been building momentum, and I’m hoping we can put together a clean race and come out of the weekend with something to show for it.”

On Keys to Success at Pocono Raceway: “Pocono’s such a unique track with its three different corners, so it’s all about compromise and execution. You’ve got to be good on restarts, make the right calls on pit road, and stay disciplined through all three turns.

“If we can hit our marks and make smart adjustments, I think we’ll be in a good spot by the end.”

On Goals for Pocono Raceway: “Our goal at Pocono is to run a smart, strategic race and be in position when it counts. Track position and pit calls are everything here, so if we can stay ahead of the curve, we’ve got a shot at making something happen.

“We’ve shown we can run inside the top-10, and with the Playoffs getting closer, every point matters. We’re focused on building momentum and making the most of these opportunities.”

On Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Finish: “That was a hard-fought ninth-place finish for our team. We had to overcome a lot — starting deep in the field, going for a spin early, and fighting the balance most of the day.

“But Danny (Efland) called a great race, and we kept digging. To come out of Mexico City with a top-10 and some solid points is something we can definitely build on moving forward.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 16th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A pair of 25-minute practices will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.