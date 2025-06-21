Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series NewsXFINITY Series PR
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch made a pass with five laps remaining on Jesse Love to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. He led 34 of the 100 laps en route to his third career Xfinity Series win and his first at an oval. His previous wins were at Watkins Glen and Circuit of the Americas.

“I’ve been dying for this one for a while now, I’ve been so close on the ovals lately,” Zilisch said. “I finished second at Charlotte, second at Nashville.”

JR Motorsports team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as the interim crew chief for Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet team after crew chief Mardy Lindley was suspended for one race due to a lug nut infraction this month at Nashville.

“Pretty cool to have him up there. Thank you so much to the entire JR Motorsports team. This one is definitely special. I’ve been chasing an oval win for a while now.”

“We had a lot of things going our way,” Earnhardt said. “I missed the thrill of competition. I love broadcast, don’t get me wrong. But nothing compares to driving or just being part of the team. Being an owner doesn’t really deliver like this. This is a lot of fun.”

Jessie Love finished second, and Christian Eckes claimed a career-best third-place finish in the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

“Hats off to him. He ran a good race.” Love said. Once I was able to get a draft I was able to get back to him. But that bums me out, I’m not going to lie, but I’m still trying to be grateful we have fast race cars and are in position to win. Hats off to Connor.”

Chase Elliott, who is competing in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend, led the most laps, 38 of the 100. But on the restart, while contending for the lead with Justin Allgaier with 13 laps remaining, he nearly crashed and went up the track to avoid an accident and fought back to finish in fourth position.

Ryan Sieg finished fifth, and Carson Kvapil, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

After Pocono, Justin Allgaier holds an 82-point lead in the Xfinity Series points standings over Austin Hill and 110 over Sam Mayer.

The race featured 10 caution flags for 41 laps, and 10 lead changes among seven drivers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Focused Health 250 on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 pm ET on CW.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 16
Race Results for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 – Saturday, June 21, 2025
Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5-mile paved
Total Race Length – 100 Laps – 250. Miles

POsStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1988Connor Zilisch31058Running
2102Jesse Love04042Running
31516Christian Eckes55046Running
4117Chase Elliott(i)0000Running
5539Ryan Sieg46044Running
6221Carson Kvapil09033Running
7641Sam Mayer00030Running
8138Sammy Smith68037Running
9754Taylor Gray02037Running
1087Justin Allgaier07031Running
112027Jeb Burton010027Running
122151Jeremy Clements90027Running
132842Anthony Alfredo00024Running
141625Harrison Burton00023Running
152611Josh Williams00022Running
161944Brennan Poole00021Running
172526Dean Thompson00020Running
18220Brandon Jones10029Running
191199Matt DiBenedetto00018Running
202945Mason Massey00017Running
21418William Sawalich70020Running
22234Parker Retzlaff00015Running
233191Josh Bilicki00014Running
243670Leland Honeyman Jr.00013Running
253728Kyle Sieg00012Running
263214Garrett Smithley00011Running
273853Logan Bearden00010Running
28348Nick Sanchez23026Running
292731Blaine Perkins0008Running
30357Patrick Emerling0000Running
311810Daniel Dye0006Running
322471Ryan Ellis0005Running
333474Dawson Cram0004Running
343335Carson Ware0003Running
351421Austin Hill10003Running
36120Sheldon Creed8004Accident
37305Kris Wright0001Suspension
381719Justin Bonsignore0001Engine

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47
Video thumbnail
Suarez wins the Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01:21

Latest articles

TORRENCE, WILKERSON & DAVIS GET MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE WINS AT AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT VIRGINIA...

Official Release -
Top Fuel standout Steve Torrence continued to roll on Saturday at Virginia Motorsports Park, defeating Shawn Langdon in the final round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Pocono Post-Race Report – 06.21.2

Official Release -
Taylor Gray found himself among the top-five for much of Saturday’s Pocono Mountains 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, but a flurry of late race cautions caused him to lose track position.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Qualifying Report

Official Release -
Scott McLaughlin will start his No.3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet on the outside of the second row in the fourth position
Read more

Rookie Foster Earns First Career Pole in Road America Qualifying

Official Release -
Foster became the second rookie to earn an NTT P1 Award this season, grabbing his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole for the XPEL Grand Prix of Road America Presented by AMR
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category