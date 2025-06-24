Young’s Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo and Brand South Africa Bring International Spotlight to Atlanta

Anthony Alfredo to drive Brand South Africa No. 42 at EchoPark Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports is proud to announce a dynamic international partnership for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway.

Brand South Africa and several leading South African organizations will sponsor Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, bringing global visibility to the team’s effort in Friday night’s Focused Health 250.

This marks a significant collaboration between NASCAR and an international branding campaign, highlighting South African culture, business and innovation on a major motorsports stage.

The car will feature Brand South Africa prominently on the hood. Other supporting partners include:

● Brooklyn Biltong – Brooklyn Biltong Naked Tender Steak Slices are no-nonsense, made with grass-fed beef, & air-dried to perfection. Each bite is rich, tender, and unapologetically delicious. Inspired by Brooklyn’s bold spirit, we’ve reimagined biltong for the modern lifestyle. Zero BS, no fillers, just pure, clean protein.

Portable and anytime enjoyable, we take the strain out of dietary pain and make snacking satisfying. Packed with protein, every bite fuels your body and crushes cravings. Brooklyn Biltong Naked – DELICIOUS. TENDER. UNMATCHED. https://www.brooklynbiltong.com/

● Superformance – Superformance LLC is an American automaker specializing in factory-built, turnkey‑minus continuation cars of iconic 1960s sports cars—such as the Shelby Cobra, GT40, and Daytona Coupe—produced under official licensing since its founding in 1996 https://www.superformance.com/

● 7th House – A cocktail and culinary experience rooted in mid-century glamour and celestial inspiration, 7th House blends classic mixology with immersive storytelling. Created by the minds behind Bovino After Dark and The Vine Wine Club, this intimate residency invites guests on a journey through the elemental forces — fire, earth, air, and water — via a curated tasting menu of cocktails and light bites.

Designed to evoke a planetary imaginarium, 7th House delivers a nostalgic yet modern atmosphere where southern hospitality, creative cuisine, and astrological aesthetics align. https://seventhhouse.lpages.co/7th-house

● HERO – A farmer-owned cooperative, HERO stands for Healing the Environment, Regenerating Ourselves. HERO has a network of food supply chain partnerships that connect consumers directly to farmers, all with a shared interest in building a food system that promotes human and planetary health.

Headquartered in the U.S., HERO offers a full range of sustainable, regenerative, and organic-based products. Want to be a HERO? Learn more at: https://herofarmed.com

● The International Rhino Foundation – The International Rhino Foundation (IRF) is a Texas-based nonprofit established in 1989 that protects all five species of rhinoceros—White, Black, Indian, Javan, and Sumatran—through strategic funding, on‑the‑ground conservation teams in Africa and Asia, and advanced scientific research. https://rhinos.org/

● The Lekker Network – The Lekker Network is a global community connecting South African professionals, entrepreneurs, and visionaries, rooted in Ubuntu and designed to amplify stories, spark collaboration, and unlock opportunities across borders. https://thelekkernetwork.com/

Brand South Africa, a government agency charged with promoting the country’s image both locally and abroad, views this NASCAR partnership as an opportunity to strengthen economic ties and introduce South African culture to a new audience.

“I am thrilled to head to EchoPark Speedway with South Africa and Brooklyn Biltong,” said Anthony Alfredo. “It’s a really fun track and one our team has had circled on the schedule because we know we can succeed there.

“I’m looking forward to racing at the front of the field with this great-looking race car and contending for a win! “

The partnership also includes a special business roundtable on Friday afternoon at the Global Atlanta offices. There, South African business leaders, VIPs, and dignitaries will engage on South Africa as a trade partner and a foreign direct investment, celebrate international collaborations and explore future opportunities in both motorsports and commerce.

“This weekend represents the culmination of seven years of collaboration with Brand South Africa across NASCAR,” said Arnout Kok, project coordinator. “Now, with Young’s Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo leading the way, we’re reaching a new milestone—marking the first time a top-three NASCAR Series car is fully dedicated to promoting South Africa and its business community.”

Fans can catch Anthony Alfredo in action when the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 goes green at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Brand South Africa:

Brand South Africa is a South African government agency responsible for promoting the country’s image domestically and internationally. Its primary goal is to manage South Africa’s brand reputation, ensuring that the country is recognized for its strengths and attractiveness as a destination for investment, tourism, and international cooperation. For more information, visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com.

About Young’s Motorsports:

Young’s Motorsports is a professional stock car racing team competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The family-owned winning organization, led by founding driver Tyler Young, is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, and has earned a reputation as a respected and competitive presence across NASCAR’s national touring divisions.

With a strong focus on driver development, team culture, and collaborative partnerships, Young’s Motorsports fields entries for a diverse lineup of talented drivers and continues to expand its footprint both on and off the track.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

About A.E. Engine (Sales and Marketing Partner):

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing, and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for conceiving, creating, and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. www.ae-engine.com