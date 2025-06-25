JR Motorsports — NXS EchoPark Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports Xfinity Team Preview

TRACK – EchoPark Speedway (1.54-mile quad-oval)

NXS RACE – Focused Health 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Registix Chevrolet

Kvapil 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 61

Avg. Finish: 14.6

Points: 6th

Coming off his sixth top-10 of the season last weekend in Pocono, Carson Kvapil heads to Atlanta for his second start at the 1.54-mile speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

On tracks 1-2 miles in length, the 22-year-old Mooresville native has made 14 starts, amassing three top-fives and five top-10s with, a best finish of second coming at Dover Motor Speedway last season.

According to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics Kvapil currently ranks third in speed late in the run following last week’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Kvapil will be sporting the orange and white colors of Registix on his Chevrolet this weekend. Registix, a reverse logistics company, strives to bridge the gap between vendors and buyers, ensuring mutual success and growth.

Carson Kvapil

“We didn’t have the best results at Atlanta earlier this year, but I feel as though this team has learned a lot since then. This No. 1 Registix team will build off the momentum from Pocono and keep working to be in contention at the end. We have speed every week and I know our hard work will pay off soon.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 10

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 648

Avg. Finish: 10.9

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier has scored one win, four top-fives and 10 top-10s in 19 career starts in Atlanta.

His lone win came during the 2021 season, where the JRM driver started sixth and led 47 laps en route to the win.

Since the shift of Atlanta to a drafting-dominant track like Daytona International Speedway or Talladega Superspeedway, Allgaier has scored a best finish of second, coming earlier this year.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Allgaier currently leads the NXS to-date in several key categories, including laps run inside the top 15 (2,492), driver rating (113.1), average running position (8.25) and laps led (648).

Justin Allgaier

“We came close here in the spring, and I know we are going to have that same speed again with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Friday night. JRM has always had really strong speedway cars which definitely gives added confidence anytime we go to a drafting track. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean all night long, work well with our teammates, and be up front fighting for the win when it counts.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 16

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 40

Avg. Finish: 14.2

Points: 11th

Atlanta is one of Sammy Smith’s strongest tracks, with an average finish of 9.6 in five races there with the NXS.

Smith has one top-five and four top-10 finishes, with his best of fourth coming earlier this season on the 1.54-mile quad-oval.

Of Smith’s 41 NXS starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length, he has tallied two wins, seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

According to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics, Smith is ranked fourth in average running position this season at 10.67.

Sammy Smith

“I feel good looking ahead to our race at Atlanta this weekend. We’ve run really well there in the past, finishing better and better each time. We’ve been preparing to do that again and get this No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet in Victory Lane on Friday.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Blues Hog Chevrolet

Zilisch 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 15

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 240

Avg. Finish: 13.0

Points: 5th

Connor Zilisch enters this weekend’s race at Atlanta fresh off his second NXS win last weekend in Pocono. He won for the second time this season and the third time in his 19-race career. The victory was his first in his career on an oval. Zilisch also became the fourth driver to win multiple races this season.

Zilisch enters this weekend with four consecutive top-five finishes, plus a win and a pole position in the last two races at Pocono and Mexico City. In 15 starts this season, Zilisch has two wins, five top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.

Zilisch won his fourth pole of the 2025 NXS season at Mexico City and the fifth of his career. His four poles are the most by any NXS driver this season.

The driver of the Blues Hog Chevrolet enters Atlanta fifth in the NXS driver standings, 14 points behind fourth-place Jesse Love and 46 ahead of sixth-place.

Connor Zilisch

“We were actually pretty good at Atlanta earlier this year until we got involved in a mess late in the race. Atlanta is really chaotic. It’s a mile-and-a-half but it races like a superspeedway and things happen really fast. We’re going to have to be on our toes and something I’ve been working on is understanding the balance of when to push and be aggressive and when to take it easy. I know this No. 88 crew will prepare a great car so as long as we can find that balance and stay out of trouble, I know this Blues Hog Chevrolet will be in contention for another win at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at EchoPark Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at EchoPark Speedway a combined 75 times in the NXS since 2006. In those starts at the 1.54-mile track, the organization has recorded four wins, 20 top-fives and 43 top-10s. The average finish is 12.6.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS-Byron/Bowman souvenir rig on Friday, June 27 at 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET