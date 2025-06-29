NASCAR CUP SERIES

Elliott Grabs First Win of the Season at EchoPark Speedway

In front of a hometown crowd, Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team earned their first trip to victory lane of the season in NASCAR’s top division – taking the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. The victory is Elliott’s 20th victory in 340 career starts, with the triumph marking his second at the 1.54-mile Georgia venue.

With 18 points-paying races complete, Chevrolet has earned highest number of early playoff berths thus far with Elliott becoming the manufacturer’s fifth different winner this season. Chevrolet’s fifth win on the reconfigured EchoPark Speedway surface continues the Bowtie brand’s stellar record on drafting-style tracks in the Next Gen era, with Elliott’s trip to victory lane marking the manufacturer’s 13th win in 22 races on the configuration.

Taking the green flag for the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, a brigade of Team Chevy drivers began the march up towards the front. Led by the reigning DAYTONA 500 Champion, William Byron, six drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations found themselves in the top-13 of the running order before looming precipitation forced the race under red flag conditions.

Following a brief delay, the race resumed with 12 laps remaining in the opening stage. With a majority of the lead pack electing track position for the race to the end of the stage, Byron was leading a strong contingency of Team Chevy drivers in the top-10 when Christopher Bell loss control of his car, ultimately bringing out the caution to end the stage. The two-time winner at the 1.54-mile Georgia venue earned fourth-place stage points and led the manufacturer to half of the top-10 of the running order to end Stage One. Showing early speed in their Chevrolet-powered machines, Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon were among the handful of cars that were en route to a strong points run in the opening stage, but were collected in Bell’s incident to force an uphill battle for the remainder of the race.

Chaos ensured on the opening lap of Stage Two when a wreck at the front of the field ended in a stack-up of nearly half the field. Among those involved included Team Chevy’s William Byron, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, who sustained too much damage to return to the race. Following a front-row position to start Stage Two, Georgia native, Chase Elliott, kept his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet near the front of the pack before closing out the stage in a side-by-side battle with Tyler Reddick – ultimately taking the green-white checkered flag for second-place stage points by a mere .001 second margin.

Despite damage from the Stage Two wreck, Blake Harris and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team continued to go to work on their Chevrolet to give Alex Bowman a steady climb up through the field, with the team earning a hard fought fourth-place points in Stage Two. Remaining steady in the top-10 through much of the final stage, the 32-year- old Tucson, Arizona, native went on to collect his fourth top-five finish of the season.

Making just his third career start in NASCAR’s top division, Trackhouse Racing’s Connor Zilisch navigated his No. 87 Chevrolet through a calamity-filled race to take the checkered flag with an 11th-place finish.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Chase Elliott

3rd – Alex Bowman

6th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8th – Ty Dillon

10th – Carson Hocevar

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 18 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 7

Poles: 8

Top-Fives: 37

Top 10s: 76

Stage Wins: 16

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at the Chicago Street Course with the Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 6, at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on TNT, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on the opening lap of Stage Two.

Finished: 33rd

“It’s just unfortunate being that early in the race. I couldn’t really see what happened. All of a sudden, they were crashing and our No. 1 Wendy’s Chevrolet got caught up in it. Our Chevy was a four out of 10 to start the race, and then we got it to a seven out of 10 on the first pit stop. We were halfway to where we needed to be. We still had some work to do, but we set ourselves up well there restarting 12th and full of fuel for the start of Stage Two.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet tonight in Atlanta. We qualified decent and raced in the top-10 for most of Stage 1. Unfortunately, at the end of the stage the No. 20 car got loose and collected us. We had major body damage and that ruined our night. We made up two laps with a damaged car and finish in 20th. Proud of the effort and we have something to work with for our next speedway race.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 21st

“Challenging night for the SENIX Tools Chevrolet team in Atlanta. We got caught up in two wrecks before the halfway point of the race. Our Chevy took a hard hit to the nose. Heavy damage to the splitter and the right-front caused us to lose a significant amount of speed. From that point on we were just doing what we could. We did everything we could to try and get some speed back in it. Good effort. Just not enough.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

“Unbelievable… unbelievable. How about that? Are you kidding me? I’ve never in my life… This is unbelievable. Thank you guys so much. What a special car and just a huge thanks to NAPA Auto Parts and everything they do for me and to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Rhealynn Mills designed to fast NAPA Chevrolet tonight, so this was a lot of fun. This right here is something I’ll never forget. Thank you guys so much.”

(What made this win so improbable?) “Well I just think that, honestly, all the cards fell on the right places there those last couple laps. What a crazy race, man. I don’t know if y’all had fun, but it was wild from my seat. I’m so glad we got to run that thing out there to the end. And yeah just again, thank you so much for everybody that has made this possible. This is the ninth year of Desi9n to Drive. What an incredible way to celebrate that. Some great partners… Chevrolet, say hey to Mr. Hendrick at home. Thanks for sticking with me, pal, and yeah, just again, thanks to all you guys because this right here is… you can’t dream of this.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 12th

“Honestly, not sure how to take the day. We had a really fast LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. The car was really good that first stage and I thought we had a real shot at the end of that stage, with the right couple of moves, to get up there and score some points. We got caught up in that wreck but our guys did a good job to fix it and the car still pretty good. I was never really overly comfortable to make some big moves there at the end of the race. I was trying to get myself in position, but just never did a good job of that. Proud of the guys and their effort; definitely improvement from the first race. I would love to have seen what we could have done without the damage, but that’s the way this racing goes. It’s all part of it, and we were able to get a decent finish at the end of that day.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in the opening lap of Stage Two.

Finished: 37th

Chaos ensued on the opening lap of Stage Two. What did you see from your perspective?

“There wasn’t really a whole lot I could see. I was kind of catching the No. 22 (Joey Logano) with a little bit of a run. All the guys at the front had pitted during the stage break and cycled to the mid-20s. We were just running a great race in the top-five. They all stacked up and at that point, I went right a little bit; the wreck was already happening and I just kind of got shoved into it.

It’s just a bummer that early in the race. I don’t really know what was going on. We were getting up to speed and everyone was throwing a lot of blocks or something, I don’t know. It was fun out there, honestly. The first stage was fun. Handling really mattered. I thought my No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet was good. I thought our team was calling a great race and we were doing everything we could do.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

“We had a shot at it. Obviously taking the lead that late in the race, you have a shot at it. Our No. 47 Hungry Jack Chevrolet was handling really well in the draft. It just didn’t lead very well. That goes back to our qualifying effort. We just have to find some more speed in our race car to be able to get to the lead and not have to throw massive blocks. When we slipped back to third there, I thought maybe if I could just stay there, we would have a shot at it coming to the end, but we just didn’t have enough speed to make another run at it.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

What more did you need there at the end?

“I needed to not be in the lead as early as I was. I felt like whoever was leading was kind of a sitting duck there at the end with how good everyone’s cars were driving. I just got shuffled back. We were coming back through the field and got back to third. We had a really good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet tonight. Happy for the No. 9 team. It’s a big win for them. Proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and we’ll keep on digging.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 11th

“It was great. It was a kind of battle of attrition a little more than anything. To be running up there that close to the front was awesome. I learned a lot. There’s a lot of things to learn when you’re up there against the guys who are out there winning races. I wish I could have gotten that top-10. We were so close. But I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen. That’s going to be a really good one for us.”

Zilisch on racing on a Superspeedway in a Cup car:

“These cars are so much different (than an Xfinity car). The runs were a lot bigger. Air made a difference here. We were almost never wide-open. It definitely was challenging but at the same time I enjoyed it a lot and got better throughout the race.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 24th

“It was definitely a great run there at the start, getting points in both stages. It was fun being competitive. We made some good moves. Stephen and the guys did a great job making changes and got our No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet better and better. We just got unlucky getting taken out, and then we had damage. But it was really promising to run up front.”

﻿Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on the opening lap of Stage Two.

Finished: 34th

“The sad part for me was that our No. 99 Quaker State Chevrolet was very good. I was being patient, and I felt like we were coming through the field pretty well during Stage One. I felt like our Chevy had potential. It was the start of Stage Two and we didn’t get to race. It’s a shame. Our team did a very good job with the car and we just got caught up in the mess.”

