Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway. Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: EchoPark Speedway

By Jeffrey Boswell
2 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin once again leads the Top-10 Power Rankings despite his disappointing finish at EchoPark Speedway.

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Denny Hamlin: 

Hamlin was knocked out of the Quaker State 400 when he was caught in a lap 69 accident at EchoPark Speedway. He finished 37th.

“My No. 11 Toyota sported sponsorship by Kings Hawaiian,” Hamlin said. “It’s too bad I wasn’t victorious in Atlanta, because it would have been really cool to call myself the ‘bread winner.'”

2. Chase Elliott: 

Elliott surged late and made a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to win the Quaker State 400.

“Tyler Reddick edged me by 1/1000th of a second to win Stage 2,” Elliott said. “I can tell you the good people down at the Dawsonville Pool Room don’t give 1/1000th of a damn about a stage win, because they want to see a race win. And they got one.”

3. William Byron: 

Like many drivers, Byron was wrecked in a massive pileup on lap 69 that involved several cars. He finished 37th.

“Atlanta Motor Speedway is now called ‘EchoPark Speedway,'” Byron said. “It’s sad to see a track sell its soul to the highest bidder, but I was happy to see my No. 24 Axalta Valvoline Liberty University Hendrick Chevrolet give everything it had.”

4. Alex Bowman: 

Bowman finished third in the Quaker State 400.

“That was truly a race of attrition,” Bowman said. “And I think it’s safe to say a whole bunch of drivers were ‘attrition’ed.'”

5. Chase Briscoe: 

Briscoe was collected in an early wreck and finished 34th.

“I was out of the race early,” Briscoe said, “so I didn’t have to conserve fuel in Atlanta like I did at Pocono. That being said, even on a totally empty tank, I still think I could have gone faster than David Starr.”

6. Chris Buescher: 

Buescher survived a chaotic night in Atlanta to finish __th in the Quaker State 400.

“That’s right,” Buescher said. “I had Cinnamon Toast Crunch on my No. 17 Ford. To me, it seems surreal that cereal has been serially underrepresented in NASCAR.”

7. Ryan Blaney: 

Blaney was a victim of a multi-car crash on lap 57 that ended his night in Atlanta. He finished 40th, in last place.

“You know there were a lot of crashes,” Blaney said, “when you have to specify which multi-car accident you were in.”

8. Ross Chastain: 

Chastain finished __ in the Quaker State 400.

“The ‘Big One’ took out ‘this 1,'” Chastain said.

9. Christopher Bell: 

Bell finished 30th in the Quaker State 400.

“Racing at EchoPark Speedway is always great viewing for spectators,” Bell said. “And that includes superstars like me who became spectators.”

10. Joey Logano: 

Logano started on the pole but crashed out early when he was collected in a big crash on lap 69. He finished 36th.

“This was the first race of the in-season challenge,” Logano said. “And the only thing busted more than the cars are the in-season brackets.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Jeffrey Boswell
Jeffrey Boswell
Previous article
Heim dominates at Lime Rock Park
Next article
Chase Elliott overtakes Brad Keselowski for final-lap Cup victory at EchoPark Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Heim dominates at Lime Rock Park
01:38
Video thumbnail
EchoPark Speedway NXS Race Winner Nick Sanchez post race Q&A
13:20
Video thumbnail
Sanchez wins the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway
01:36
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park
02:05

Latest articles

Chase Elliott overtakes Brad Keselowski for final-lap Cup victory at EchoPark Speedway

Andrew Kim -
The 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, led 41 of 260-scheduled laps and overtook Brad Keselowski on the final lap to claim his 20th Cup career victory and first since Texas in April 2024.
Read more

KALITTA, WILKERSON & HERRERA WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta continued his magic in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday at Motorsports Park
Read more

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
Once chaos ensued on the opening lap, Bilicki maneuvered his way around the carnage to sneak away in seventh-place.
Read more

HARTFORD DEFEATS ANDERSON, WINS GETTRX PRO STOCK ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT SUMMIT MOTORSPORTS PARK

Official Release -
Pro Stock’s Matt Hartford avenged last year’s final-round defeat and picked up his first victory in the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout on Saturday at Summit Motorsports Park
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category