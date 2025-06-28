Featured StoriesRC Truck SeriesTruck Series
Heim dominates at Lime Rock Park

Corey Heim dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park on Saturday. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps on the 1.478-mile road course en route to his fifth victory of the 2025 season.

Heim, driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, posted the fastest lap of 54.941 seconds and swept both stages.

This was also Heim’s third consecutive Truck Series road-course win, and the 16th victory of his career. He becomes the youngest driver in Truck Series history to score 16 victories.

“Yeah, that was nothing short of incredible,” Heim said. “These road courses—I really look forward to them, pre-event and whatnot, and I really prepare for them, so to see all that pay off with (sponsor) Safelite, TRICON, Toyota, it’s super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today. I can’t complain one bit about that. A flawless day, and we will take that and move forward, and try, and collect some wins that we should have had this year.”

Ty Majeski finished 1.381 seconds behind Heim.

“Honestly, we struggled with the truck a little bit to fire off,” Majeski said. “We kept getting it better progressively each and every run. So, got it close at the end, had a shot at Corey and probably got a little over-zealous in Turn 4, hit the curb and kind of ruined my shot to make him at least a little nervous and try to force him into a mistake.”

Rookie Giovanni Ruggiero ran third, Ben Rhodes fourth, and Cam Waters rounded out the top five.

The race featured three caution flags for 13 laps, and two lead changes among two drivers (Layne Riggs and Heim).

After Lime Rock Park, Corey Heim leads the Truck Series standings by 144 points over Chandler Smith, 165 over Layne Riggs, 176 over Daniel Hemric, and 199 over Kaden Honeycutt.

Next, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200 on Friday, July 25 at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 15
Race Results for the LIUNA 150 – Saturday, June 28, 2025
Lime Rock Park – Lakeville, CT – 1.478 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 100 Laps – 147.8 Miles

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Corey Heim11061Running
2498Ty Majeski97041Running
31217Giovanni Ruggiero #00034Running
41999Ben Rhodes00033Running
51666Cam Waters00032Running
6938Chandler Smith75041Running
71844Josh Bilicki(i)0000Running
851Brent Crews40036Running
91119Daniel Hemric00028Running
101518Tyler Ankrum00027Running
11149Grant Enfinger010027Running
12645Kaden Honeycutt66035Running
13334Layne Riggs22042Running
142415Tanner Gray00023Running
15137Thomas Annunziata(i)10800Running
16881Connor Mosack #54034Running
171077Andres Perez De Lara #00020Running
18202Ben Maier00019Running
192388Matt Crafton00018Running
2027Jordan Taylor33033Running
21771Rajah Caruth89021Running
223491Jack Wood00015Running
232252Stewart Friesen00014Running
241713Jake Garcia00013Running
252756Timmy Hill00012Running
262142Matt Mills00011Running
27292William Lambros00010Running
283033Frankie Muniz #0009Running
29285Toni Breidinger #0008Running
302526Dawson Sutton #0007Running
313276Spencer Boyd0006Running
323132Dale Quarterley0005Electrical
333362Wesley Slimp0004Ignition
342622Alex Labbe(i)0000Rear Gear

