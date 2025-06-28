Heim dominates at Lime Rock Park

Corey Heim dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park on Saturday. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps on the 1.478-mile road course en route to his fifth victory of the 2025 season.

Heim, driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, posted the fastest lap of 54.941 seconds and swept both stages.

This was also Heim’s third consecutive Truck Series road-course win, and the 16th victory of his career. He becomes the youngest driver in Truck Series history to score 16 victories.

“Yeah, that was nothing short of incredible,” Heim said. “These road courses—I really look forward to them, pre-event and whatnot, and I really prepare for them, so to see all that pay off with (sponsor) Safelite, TRICON, Toyota, it’s super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today. I can’t complain one bit about that. A flawless day, and we will take that and move forward, and try, and collect some wins that we should have had this year.”

Ty Majeski finished 1.381 seconds behind Heim.

“Honestly, we struggled with the truck a little bit to fire off,” Majeski said. “We kept getting it better progressively each and every run. So, got it close at the end, had a shot at Corey and probably got a little over-zealous in Turn 4, hit the curb and kind of ruined my shot to make him at least a little nervous and try to force him into a mistake.”

Rookie Giovanni Ruggiero ran third, Ben Rhodes fourth, and Cam Waters rounded out the top five.

The race featured three caution flags for 13 laps, and two lead changes among two drivers (Layne Riggs and Heim).

After Lime Rock Park, Corey Heim leads the Truck Series standings by 144 points over Chandler Smith, 165 over Layne Riggs, 176 over Daniel Hemric, and 199 over Kaden Honeycutt.

Next, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200 on Friday, July 25 at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 15

Race Results for the LIUNA 150 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

Lime Rock Park – Lakeville, CT – 1.478 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 100 Laps – 147.8 Miles