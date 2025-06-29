RCR NCS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Rebound From Two Laps Down to Finish 20th at Echo Park Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 12th

Points: 26th

“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet tonight in Atlanta. We qualified decent and raced in the top-10 for most of Stage 1. Unfortunately, at the end of the stage the No. 20 car got loose and collected us. We had major body damage and that ruined our night. We made up two laps with a damaged car and finish 20th. Proud of the effort and we have something to work with for our next speedway race.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 SENIX Tools Chevrolet Team Salvage Decent Finish Following Wreck at Echo Park Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 29th

Points: 20th

“Challenging night for the SENIX Tools Chevrolet team in Atlanta. We got caught up in two wrecks before the halfway point of the race. Our Chevy took a hard hit to the nose. Heavy damage to the splitter and the right-front caused us to lose a significant amount of speed. From that point on we were just doing what we could. We did everything we could to try and get some speed back in it. Good effort. Just not enough.” -Kyle Busch