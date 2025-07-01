Young’s Motorsports Chicago Street Course Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Chicago Street Course | The Loop 110

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2025 Driver Points Position: 21st

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 135 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 18th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 50-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicago Street Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The Loop 110 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s third trip to the Windy City.

In his previous two starts at the 2.140-mile street course, Alfredo has been running at the finish of both races, including the monstrous downpour in the inaugural race in 2023.

His best result came during the 2023 edition of The Loop 110, where he earned a track-best 27th after starting 34th, while driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Overall, he holds an Xfinity Series average finish of 28.5 at the 12-turn Chicago Street Course.

Now 17 races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with 16 events remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team remain focused on making a strong push toward the Playoffs.

A solid performance, or perhaps a breakthrough win in Saturday afternoon’s race, could serve as a pivotal moment in their postseason campaign.

The Loop 110 headlines a high-stakes doubleheader weekend featuring left and right turns through the heart of downtown Chicago.

The action kicks off Saturday, July 5, with a 50-lap Xfinity Series showdown — a gritty, high-speed battle through tight corners and unforgiving walls where precision, patience and street savvy can mean the difference between glory and heartbreak.

Then on Sunday, July 6, the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage with the Grant Park 165. The marquee event not only showcases the sport’s premier talent but also continues the in-season $1 million challenge, serving as the sixth race in the second leg of the regular season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Chicago, Alfredo has 135 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.7.

● EchoPark Speedway | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: Returning to EchoPark Speedway for the second time in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Young’s Motorsports team entered the weekend optimistic about their chances on the hybrid superspeedway.

With no practice session available, Anthony Alfredo wasted no time getting up to speed, clocking the 25th-fastest lap in qualifying behind the wheel of his No. 42 Brand South Africa Chevrolet.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo showed promise with a car capable of contending for a top-10 finish. Despite the constant jostling for position that has become a hallmark of EchoPark Speedway, the team’s early efforts unraveled when Alfredo was swept up in a multi-car incident on Lap 53.

The resulting damage forced the No. 42 team to retire early, leaving them with a 29th-place finish.

Seventeen races into the 2025 campaign, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports crew remain determined to rebound and build momentum through the critical summer stretch, where rhythm, reliability and resilience will be key to staying in the Playoff hunt.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 147th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 146 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 18th race will be his second tango at the Chicago Street Course as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Chicago Street Course: This weekend’s The Loop 110 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the Chicago Street Course.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 31st after starting 21st, after being collected in a late-race accident, six laps from the checkered flag.

Overall, between road courses and street courses, Young’s Motorsports has participated in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races, with a best effort of 16th last summer at Watkins Glen (N.Y.). International with driver Leland Honeyman Jr.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 50 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.1 and an average finish of 23.1.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On the Chicago Street Course: “I am pumped to return to Chicago this weekend for the Street Course. It’s right in DUDE Wipes’ backyard, and it’s one of the coolest events of the year.”

On Preparation for the Chicago Street Course: “A lot of sim time and film study have been important for me to prepare for this weekend. It’s a good opportunity for us to score points and finish well.”

On A Street Course Compared to a Road Course: “The Chicago Street Course is even more difficult than your traditional road course because of how narrow and bumpy it is. There is limited to no runoff, which makes precision critical.”

On Keys to Success at the Chicago Street Course: “I believe for our No. 42 DUDE Wipes’ Chevrolet Camaro, will be staying out of trouble and capitalizing on track position will be key. If we can do that, we should be in contention for a strong finish.”

On Potentially Racing in the Rain at the Chicago Street Course: “Because of the limited runoff and addition of concrete walls on all sides of the track, racing in the rain is even more difficult.

“There aren’t any additional track limits to use, and it can be even more slick than other road course tracks because of the oils and fluids from street cars being washed out of the pavement all over the racing surface.”

On Back-to-Back Weekends of Road Course Racing (Sonoma Next Weekend): “There aren’t a lot of similarities between Chicago and Sonoma, but both are opportunities for us to be competitive and turn some heads.

“It’ll be nice to get in a bit of a rhythm, having back-to-back road course races.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Loop 110 (50 laps | 110 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 50-minute practice will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 10:35 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).