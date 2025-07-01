Daniel Suarez departing Trackhouse Racing following the 2025 Cup Series season

Daniel Suarez will part ways with Trackhouse Racing after the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement made on Tuesday, July 1.

The departure decision, which was mutual between the parties, comes as Suarez is currently campaigning in his fifth consecutive Cup Series season with Trackhouse, an organization that signed Suarez as its first competitor when it debuted in NASCAR at the start of the 2021 season.

“I want to thank all the men and women at Trackhouse Racing for your love and support,” Suárez said in a released statement. “I’ve had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running up front on a weekly basis.”

Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion from Monterrey, Mexico, registered a single top-five result and four top-10 results during his first campaign with Trackhouse in 2021. The following season, he notched his first Cup career victory at Sonoma Raceway in June and became the first-ever Mexican-born competitor to win in NASCAR’s premier series. During the 2022 season, he proceeded to make the Playoffs for the first time in his career and finished a career-best 10th place in the driver’s standings.

Suarez’s latest victory both in the Cup division and with Trackhouse occurred at EchoPark Speedway in February 2024, where he edged Ryan Blaney by 0.003 seconds amid a three-wide photo finish that included Kyle Busch. The Atlanta victory enabled Suarez to make his second career appearance in the Playoffs, where he finished in 12th place in the standings.

Through 162 starts with Trackhouse Racing, Suarez has registered two victories, one pole, 15 top-five results, 39 top-10 results, and 625 laps led. This season, he has logged in a single top-five result, which was a runner-up result at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. T

Suarez is in 29th place in the 2025 standings with three top-10 results and 14 laps led through 18 scheduled events.

Amid the mutual decision to part ways with Trackhouse, Suarez remains optimistic as he has yet to announce his plans for the 2026 season.

“Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change, and we have mutually agreed to each go in our own direction,” Suarez added. “I wish Trackhouse nothing but the best, this No. 99 team will always be special to me. And like I always say, the best is ahead!”

Justin Marks, founder and owner of Trackhouse Racing, also released a statement amid Suarez’s departure, labeling Suarez as a friend who played a pivotal role in establishing Trackhouse as a competitive organization since its inception.

“The role Daniel has played in the Trackhouse origin story and its first five years will remain a valued part of the company’s history forever,” Marks said. “His commitment, work ethic, and dedication to the effort is one of the most impressive things I personally have seen in my career.”

“We will forever be thankful and honored that Daniel chose to spend many incredible years with us,” Marks added. “We are proud of his wins, his successes, the growth of his brand, and his emergence as a valuable athlete in America’s greatest motorsport. But, most of all, I’m proud of him as a friend. I’m truly excited to see what awaits him in the next chapter of his amazing career. We are grateful for the professionalism, effort, and heart he’s brought to our organization.”

While Suarez’s plans for next season have yet to be revealed, he has eight races remaining in the 2025 regular-season stretch to notch his first victory of the year and lock both himself and his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet team into the Playoffs with an opportunity to contend for a championship.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for Daniel Suarez continues with the Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, July 6th, and air at 2 p.m. ET on TNT.