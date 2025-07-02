SAGE KARAM PARTNERS WITH FLOOD BROTHERS FOR THE LOOP 110 AT CHICAGO

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 1, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sage Karam announced he will compete in this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race in the No. 53 of Joey Gase Motorsports.

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based Flood Brothers Disposal Co. will join Karam as the primary marketing partner.

“Flood Brothers is proud to partner with Sage Karam and the No. 53 car for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Street Race in Chicago. Every day, our fleet leads the way through these same downtown streets, delivering dependable waste and recycling service to the businesses and residents of this great city. Now, we’re excited to see Sage take the wheel and represent Flood Brothers on the very streets we serve. It’s a natural fit—hard work, grit, and performance—whether on the track or on the route,” said Kevin Flood, CEO of Flood Brothers Disposal Co.”

Flood Brothers Disposal Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned, and operated waste and recycling provider proudly serving the Chicagoland area. With over a century of commitment to our community, they deliver exceptional waste management solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Their comprehensive services include residential, commercial, and industrial waste disposal, along with innovative recycling programs designed to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Rooted in their family’s legacy of integrity, reliability, and customer-centric service, Flood Brothers Disposal Co. combines modern technology with traditional values to ensure efficient, eco-friendly waste management. Their dedicated team works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of service, fostering long-lasting relationships with the communities they serve. Choose Flood Brothers Disposal Co. for dependable, responsible waste and recycling solutions backed by generations of experience and a genuine passion for keeping Chicagoland clean and green.

“I’m proud to represent Flood Brothers in the Chicago Street Course and plan to clean up my competition just like Flood Brothers clean up the streets of Chicago,” said Karam. “I’m looking forward to a challenging race through a beautiful city.”

The Loop 110 (50 laps | 110 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, July 6 from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:30 a.m. The field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

