AM Racing | Harrison Burton Chicago Street Course Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chicago Street Course | The Loop 110

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 079

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 15th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s rebranded No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

Stay tuned to both the AM Racing and Harrison Burton social platforms for opportunities to win Dead On Tools swag and more!

● Critical Summer Stretch: The Chicago Street Course continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series is set to tackle a diverse slate of tracks in the coming weeks, each bringing its own unique demands. It all begins this weekend with the return to the tight, technical streets of downtown Chicago for the highly anticipated Chicago Street Course event. From there, the road course rhythm continues with a cross-country trip to the rolling hills of Northern California and the challenging layout of Sonoma Raceway.

From there, teams will take on the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway, then head to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chicago Street Course Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The Loop 110 will mark Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start on the 2.140-mile Chicago Street Course.

While new to the layout in Xfinity competition, Burton brings some familiarity from his two NASCAR Cup Series starts in the Windy City.

Driving for Wood Brothers Racing, he recorded a best finish of 25th after starting 31st in the 2024 Grant Park 125.

His average finish at the street circuit in Cup competition stands at 27.5.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Chicago, Burton has 92 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 91 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● EchoPark Speedway | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: Returning to EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway for the second time in the 2025 season, Harrison Burton and AM Racing aimed to notch their eighth top-10 finish of the year under the lights.

With no practice session on the schedule, Burton came out swinging in qualifying, posting the ninth-fastest lap in his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. At the drop of the green flag, he hovered around the top-10, though persistent grip issues made it difficult to gain ground.

Strategic calls from crew chief Danny Efland helped elevate Burton into the top five during Stage 2.

However, the team’s momentum was interrupted when Burton was spun by another competitor while battling through traffic. Fortunately, the contact resulted in only minor damage.

Despite an impressive charge from the rear of the field, the earlier damage impacted the car’s handling in the closing laps, ultimately leaving the team with a respectable 13th-place finish at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 51 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 22nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at the Chicago, Ill. Chicago Street Course, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 21 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On The Chicago Street Course: “This weekend will be my first time in an Xfinity Series car at the Chicago Street Course, but I’m going into it with a positive mindset and the goal of maintaining a solid pace on Saturday afternoon.”

On Keys to Success at The Chicago Street Course: “Track position will mean everything this weekend.

“The Chicago Street Course has proven to be a challenging place to pass, so we need to qualify our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang as close to the front as possible.

“We’ve got to stay out of trouble and execute throughout the race to hopefully put ourselves in position to contend for our eighth top-10 finish of the season.”

On Goals for The Chicago Street Course: “We need stage points, and we’re going to do everything in our power to get them. We’ve been able to score stage points on the road courses this year, but with the Playoffs not that far away, it’s important to keep racking them up.

“At the same time, we’ve got to stay out of trouble late in the race to make sure we come away with a strong finish.”

On EchoPark Speedway Finish: “I’m proud of our AM Racing team. Even without the benefit of qualifying, we were able to start the race inside the top-10 and even though we had to wrestle with the handling a little bit, I really thought we were in a position to finish inside the top-five, until we got spun and suffered some damage.

“Still, we rebounded to finish 13th, and while it could’ve been a lot worse, it was definitely a race of missed opportunity for us.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach. This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Loop 110 (50 laps | 110 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 50-minute practice will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 10:35 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.