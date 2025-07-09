Bet On It: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race promises high-speed thrills on Saturday, July 19 at Dover Motor Speedway

The BetRivers 200 is the 79th NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at The Monster Mile.

NXT North American Champion Ethan Page scheduled to be the grand marshal.

50/50 Raffle, WHITE LIGHTNING Bar + Arcade both presented by BetRivers, available throughout July 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

DOVER, Del. (July 9, 2025) – Highlights inside and outside the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval abound when the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race hits the concrete on Saturday, July 19.

The BetRivers 200 is the 79th NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at The Monster Mile, with past winners including current NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch (five wins), Christopher Bell (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano (four wins) and Kyle Larson. Dover Motor Speedway has hosted at least one NASCAR Xfinity Series race every year since 1982.

See below for highlights fans can look forward to on Saturday, July 19:

Grand Marshal: NXT Superstar Ethan Page is scheduled to be the grand marshal for the BetRivers 200, giving the command for all drivers to start their engines. Page, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Stony Creek, Ontario, Canada, native, recently won the NXT North American Championship.

Top Contenders: NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Justin Allgaier has collected two Dover Xfinity Series wins (2018, 2020) and is a top contender for a third Monster Trophy. Driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, already has three wins this season and 11 top-10 finishes (through Chicago). Sam Mayer, tied for second in NASCAR Xfinity Series points, is a two-time Dover winner in the ARCA Menards Series East (2019, 2020). Austin Hill, tied for second in NASCAR Xfinity Series points, is also a two-time Dover winner in the ARCA Menards Series East (2013, 2014) and also has three NASCAR Xfinity Series victories this season.

Saturday, July 19 BetRivers 200 Daily Schedule

9 a.m. Fan Zone/Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware open

11 a.m. Grandstand Gates 3, 11, 19/20 & Suite Gate open

11 a.m. BetRivers 200 Practice

12:05 p.m. BetRivers 200 Qualifying

4 p.m. BetRivers 200 Driver Introductions

4:30 p.m. BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

6 p.m. Mike Hines & The Look Concert, Crown Royal Stage at Miles Beach

6 p.m. Monster Mile Bash, presented by THOR, at Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware

9 p.m. Fireworks, presented by Visit Central Delaware

WHITE LIGHTNING Bar + Arcade, presented by BetRivers: An indoor/outdoor hangout for campers and fans to enjoy all weekend, featuring a full bar with Anheuser-Busch and Crown Royal products as well as more than a dozen classic arcade favorites is named for the original nickname of Dover Motor Speedway’s concrete track.

50/50 Raffle, presented by BetRivers: Try your luck throughout the weekend and help area children with this Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter The winning ticket will be drawn and announced on Monday, July 21.

Rules:

You must claim prize within 30 days of draw date.

50 percent of the proceeds will go to help local children; the other 50 percent will be YOURS!

Purchase Options:

2 tickets for $10

20 tickets for $20

80 tickets for $40

BONUS BUY: 400 tickets for $100

Purchase near the Track Treasures trailer near the Monster Monument, or from teams selling raffle tickets in BetRivers gear, who will be positioned throughout the Speedway on race weekend.

BetRivers is operated by Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI).

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s full 2025 race schedule includes:

Friday, July 18: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, July 19: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:30 p.m., The CW, Performance Racing Network)

Sunday, July 20: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., TNT, Performance Racing Network)

2025 marks 56 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is race No. 4 in NASCAR on TNT’s debut five-race in-season tournament, which runs through July 27 (Indianapolis).

