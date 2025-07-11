NTT IndyCar

Thunderstorms Send Hauger to Pole at Iowa Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

NEWTON, Iowa (Friday, July 11, 2025) – INDY NXT by Firestone points leader Dennis Hauger will start from the No. 1 position for the INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway race after the qualifying session was rained out. The field for the 75-lap race will take the green flag based on entrant points entering the event.

Hauger had the third-fastest lap in Friday’s abbreviated practice, turning a lap of 165.073 mph in Andretti Global’s No. 28 Nammo entry. His lap was part of the Andretti organization’s strong start to the weekend. Four of the team-related drivers turned laps among the session’s top five.

Hauger will start from the top spot for the seventh time in nine races this season. He started second in the other two.

Salvador de Alba posted the fastest lap of the 30-minute session at 165.518 mph in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car of Andretti Global. Myles Rowe was second driving the No. 99 Abel/Force Indy machine (165.421 mph).

“(A) shortened practice, but happy to be where we are,” de Alba said. “All the Andretti cars are pretty fast. We (turned) good laps at the very end with the used tires, so that gives us even more confidence.”

Ricardo Escotto was fourth in the No. 3 Frank’s Red Hot car of Andretti Cape Motorsports (164.623 mph). Rookie Lochie Hughes was fifth in Andretti Global’s No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship entry (164.291 mph).

Andretti Global’s James Roe, who won the pole for last year’s race at this .894-mile oval, had the eighth-fastest lap in the No. 29 Topcon entry (163.267 mph).

Jordan Missig had the session’s only spin, a lazy excursion off Turn 2. He did not make contact with the No. 48 Abel Motorsports car, enabling him to continue after pitting.

The field was expected to include Sebastian Murray in the No. 2 DREAM RACING DUBAI entry of Andrett Cape Motorsport, but he was not medically cleared to participate in the wake of last weekend’s accident with Escotto at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Saturday’s 75-lap race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network will have the broadcasts.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES David Malukas pre-Iowa Speedway availability

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ERROR: Sorry, human verification failed.

Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025
02:29
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen outduels teammate Zilisch for a second Xfinity victory at Chicago
02:33
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Chicago Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:00

Latest articles

ARCA Menards Series West Announces New Series Director 

Official Release -
The ARCA Menards Series announced today that Steve York has been selected as the new ARCA Menards Series West Series Director, effective immediately.
Read more

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile NASCAR configuration, multi-elevational paved road course, and drag strip located just outside of Sonoma, California.
Read more

Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence Named Grand Marshal For Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Official Release -
Sonoma Raceway officials announced that Tyler Florence will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 13.
Read more

Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway Team Preview

Official Release -
The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category