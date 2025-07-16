TOP FUEL’S SHAWN REED HAS BIG HOPES AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

SEATTLE (July 15, 2025) – Top Fuel driver Shawn Reed feels like he’s been on the cusp of a breakout performance all year. This weekend would be the perfect time for it to come true, as Reed heads to his home track, Pacific Raceways, for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

It’s the track where Reed grew up racing, watching his idols in the nitro ranks, and years later, Reed is now making 330-mph runs in his 12,000-horsepower Shawn Reed Racing dragster. All that’s missing now is a victory in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and Reed believes his team is fully capable of that this weekend in Seattle.

The team has qualified well for most of the year in the talented Top Fuel category, but putting together four strong rounds on raceday is never easy. This weekend, though, would certainly be the ideal one for it all come together for Reed.

“All I ever wanted is a Wally, so to get that in Seattle would be the most amazing thing ever,” Reed said. “I don’t necessarily think the stakes are higher being I’m at my home track, but I do put the pressure on myself to perform and yes, I hope to be successful in front of my hometown, friends and family and coworkers.”

Last year, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up victories, while Justin Ashley, Prock, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race. It is the 11th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and this weekend in Seattle is loaded with excitement.

Reed and the rest of the nitro classes will qualify under the lights on Friday, with the Deecell Power Systems “After Dark Low Qualifier” offering a special bonus for the quickest run in each class during the must-see night session. That leads into three nitro qualifying sessions on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday on a weekend where expected standout weather could lead to incredible performances in the Pacific Northwest.

Reed could certainly be one of those drivers to turn in something special, as he’s shown glimpses this year. The team has qualified fourth at three of the past six races, and Reed has dipped into the 3.60s on a pair of occasions this year.

That may be necessary this weekend, especially going against a lineup that includes points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, as well as Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, who has won back-to-back races, Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican, but Reed has confidence in his group.

If a few breaks go his way, Reed likes his chances and he knows his team will be ready to put on a show in Seattle.

“The car has been awesome,” Reed said. “You know all year long our qualifying position has been great. The car’s been running well. We just have had some bad luck on Sunday. We can’t try to change anything up. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and pretty soon I just believe that the luck will change and we can get that first win.”

Defending Funny Car world champion Prock continues to impress race fans in 2025 as he once again leads the points after collecting four wins. Others to watch include John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd.

The Pro Stock ranks has been dominated this season by the KB Titan Racing powerhouse, led by reigning champion Greg Anderson. He has four wins, while his teammate Dallas Glenn has three. Cory Reed earned his career first win in Norwalk. Others to watch include multi-time champs Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is again led by reigning champion Herrera, who has three wins in 2025. Six-time champ Matt Smith is second, while Herrera’s teammate Richard Gadson is third. Others to watch will be John Hall, who won for the first time in 12 years when he won in Norwalk, as well as Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Van Sant.

The weekend kicks off with $15,000 Mission Foods Machine Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort at 1 p.m. on Thursday, where fans can register for free.

The NHRA FanFest presented by Explore Auburn takes place from 5-7 p.m. PT on Thursday in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection (1101 Outlet Collection Dr. SW, Auburn, WA 98001), with autographs and a meet and greet with NHRA standouts taking place from 6-7 p.m.

Scheduled to appear is an impressive list of drivers in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including Top Fuel stars Ida Zetterstrom and Jasmine Salinas, Funny Car standouts Chad Green, Hunter Green, Alexis DeJoria, Buddy Hull, rookie Dylan Winefsky, Pro Stock’s Cory Reed, Mason McGaha and Chris McGaha, as well as Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Gaige Herrera, Richard Gadson, defending event winner Chase Van Sant and Chris Bostick.

On Saturday following qualifying, race fans can visit Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the official NHRA after-party with live music from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. PT.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds of qualifying on Friday, July 18 for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes at 6:40 and 8:15 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 9:15 p.m. PT. On Saturday, July 19, nitro teams will qualify three times at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify at 3:45 p.m. and 6:05. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

