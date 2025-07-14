RFK Racing – Sonoma Recap

RFK Racing Battles Through Chaotic Final Laps in Sonoma

Keselowski 11th, Preece 12th & Buescher 16th

SONOMA, CA (July 13, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing brought a robust, smooth brand of racing with notes of determination to wine country on Sunday. It was a full-bodied effort that saw Brad Keselowski lead the charge, picking up ten positions on the day. Ryan Preece turned in another solid road course performance while Chris Buescher was in contention for the win late in the race.

6 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski started 21st on Sunday and was able to advance throughout the day at Sonoma Raceway. Patiently he approached the opening laps of Stage One Intent on executing a clean run. The No.6 Castrol Ford modestly climbed to 17th by mid-stage. Throughout the run, Keselowski’s spotter, TJ Majors, emphasized tightening up Turn 11, a key area on the 12-turn road course. Just prior to the conclusion of the first stage, the 6-team pitted, strategically and temporarily giving up track position to set for the second segment. Keselowski finished Stage One 25th.

As the pit cycle continued prior to Stage Two, Keselowski advanced and restarted 14th. He quickly advanced to 13th. Seeking gains, Keselowski sought feedback. Majors continued to coach, helping the 2012 NASCAR Champ find a better approach through Turns 4 and 11. Keselowski picked up another spot before pitting from 12th position, just before the stage concluded. The strategic decision resulted in a 23rd place stage finish but positioned Keselowski to restart much higher when racing resumed.

Keselowski began Stage Three 12th and ramped up his aggression as the checkers neared, pursuing Ty Gibbs and later overtaking Alex Bowman to break into the top 10. By lap 77, he had climbed as high as eighth. Although he briefly fell back, he moved back into the top 10 by lap 90 and remained competitive through the closing laps. He felt confident in the race car however a late race crash shuffled the field and left Keselowski with minor damage. The incident was not race ending but left him with an 11th place finish.

“I felt like we had a top three to top five car, “said Keselowski. “It was an honest day, but the caution came out at the end, and we got kind of caught up in the mess and ended up 11th.’

60 Ryan Preece

Not satisfied with his 20th place qualifying position, Ryan Preece and crew Chief Derrick Finley went to work Saturday night, identifying a better way to approach Sunday’s race. It wasn’t long before Preece knew the effort was worth it. Preece wasted little time, driving the Body Guard Ford toward the front, climbing to 14th before the mid-point of Stage One. He pitted on lap 22 for four tires and fuel, giving up track position in the short term but eyeing the bigger picture. He ended the first segment 22nd.

Before Stage Two began, Finley radioed Preece, telling him, “We made some good choices last night. If we have some long runs, we’ll be alright.” Their pre-efforts were validated with in-race performance. Preece restarted 12th, and he quickly cracked the top 10. A pit strategically planned pit stop on lap 52 dropped him back in the field. He ended Stage Two 14th, but with rising confidence in the race car.

After others pitted before Stage Three, Preece restarted 9th and continued his charge and clawed his way to seventh. This race though would come down to a rash of cautions at the end that impacted strategy. Preece made his final stop under yellow on lap 97, dropping him to 18th. Shortly after the restart, a multi car incident was unavoidable and Preece sustained right-front damage. Fortunately, nothing critical was broken, and Preece continued his determined run. With just a handful of laps remaining, a restart created a drama filled finish. Preece matched the race’s intensity, gaining more positions to finish the race 12th – his best career Sonoma finish.

“It was a great day, from starting 20th to running up in the top10,” said Preece. “It looked like we were in that 7th, 8th or 9th place range and I think strategy would’ve worked out really well and then that untimely cation started the chaos.”

17 Chris Buescher

After leading 32 laps and finishing 3rd at Sonoma last year, Chris Buescher had high expectations Sunday. Starting 14th, the BuildSubmarines.com Ford gained two spots immediately and Buescher appeared to have the form that has yielded consistent road course success. As the laps wore on there were challenges, as lateral grip began to fade. Buescher, however, remained steady, running 13th. Pit strategy played a role toward the stage’s end. Electing to flip the stage, the 17 team pitted a few laps before the stage concluded, finishing Stage One in 20th place.

Stage Two saw Buescher continue his push forward. Restarting 10th, he executed a strong launch, firing off quickly and moving up to 6th within a matter of laps. The approach that produced three consecutive top 5 finishes at Sonoma entering Sunday’s race, was on full display. As Buescher slung his Ford through the corners with ease he remained a steady presence inside the top 10 throughout the segment. After pit stops cycled and the stage wound down, Buescher was 8th.

The final stage saw Buescher restart 3rd, with a shot at bringing home the win for RFK Racing. As racing intensified, Buescher battled for positions inside the top 5, all the while keeping the leaders within striking distance. A late caution saw several teams opt to pit while Buescher chose to stay out to maintain track position. Restarting 3rd once again he tucked in behind eventual race winner Shane Van Gisbergen. It appeared things were falling into place. However, following a caution and restart, with only five laps to go, Buescher was unexpectedly shuffled back in the chaotic closing laps and finished 16th.

Up Next:

Dover Motor Speedway (Dover, DE) Sunday July 20, 2025, on TNT @ 2:00pm ET

