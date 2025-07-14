Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma

Sonoma, California. – July 13, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 AMERICA’S TIRE FORD MUSTANG

START: 24TH STAGE 1: 26TH STAGE 2: 26TH FINISH: 30TH POINTS: 20TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 America’s Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse team showed flashes of strong pace throughout Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, but multiple on-track incidents and late-race damage ultimately led to a 30th-place result. Cindric took the green flag from the 24th position and worked his way forward during the opening run, climbing to 19th with 10 laps remaining in Stage 1. He pitted on Lap 21 for four tires and fuel. After short pitting, he ended Stage 1 in 26th and reported that he needed more drive. The No. 2 restarted 16th when Stage 2 went green on Lap 30, and Cindric pitted again just before the stage conclusion and finished the segment in 26th while managing right-front locking. The team noted a slight pop in the hood and a hole in the left front fender from earlier contact, but stayed on track. Cindric lined up 16th for the start of the final stint and was running 15th when a multi-car incident brought out the caution on Lap 62. He pitted for four fresh tires and fuel under yellow but restarted deep in the field in 30th. With 38 laps to go, Cindric had worked back up to 27th, and by Lap 87, he was running in fourth when a caution reset the field with 15 laps remaining. A chaotic restart with 11 laps to go saw Cindric sustain damage to his America’s Tire Ford. He restarted 25th with seven laps remaining but reported increasing difficulty turning right, eventually noting the steering wheel was more than an inch off-center. The team brought him to pit road to assess the toe alignment. The 26-year-old driver returned to the track and took the checkered flag in 30th.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “The team did a good job sticking with it all day. Just unfortunate we couldn’t come away with a better result after the effort.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/DELTA FORD MUSTANG

START: 7TH STAGE 1: 8TH STAGE 2: 9TH FINISH: 36TH POINTS: 7TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney started seventh and finished 36th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in California. Blaney would move his way into the top five by lap 14 and would be running laps equivalent to the race leaders. He would pit on lap 21 prior to the stage break for tires, fuel and minor adjustments. Blaney would cross the finish line in the eighth position in Stage 1. After pit stops, Blaney would start Stage 2 from the fourth position but would fall back to eighth after a slight off in turn 4. Blaney would recover lost ground and drive back to third position near the conclusion of the stage. The No. 12 crew would flip the stage again and Blaney would come home in the ninth position. With solid track position and stage points, Blaney would restart the final segment inside the top five. Unfortunately, he would be pushed off the track in turn 1, which sent the Menards/Delta Ford Mustang Dark Horse into the dirt. He would lose a lap in the process of getting back going. Blaney would eventually get the free pass back onto the lead lap but would be involved in an incident ending his day late.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “We had a really good Menards/Delta Ford Mustang. Unfortunately, bad luck got us a couple times. We’ll move on to Dover.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 AUTOTRADER FORD MUSTANG

START: 22ND STAGE 1: 28TH STAGE 2: 28TH FINISH: 9TH POINTS: 11TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano started his Autotrader Ford Mustang Dark Horse from the 22nd starting position and finished ninth in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Logano would slowly work his way forward battling a loose Autotrader Ford. Taking care of his rear Goodyear tires, Logano would drive up to 18th near the end of Stage 1. Like so many others, Logano would flip the stage and pit for service prior to the Stage 1 conclusion. He would finish Stage 1 in the 28th position. Progress would continue to be made as Logano drove from 18th to 13th in Stage 2. He would flip the stage again and come home in the 28th position. With varying strategies at the end, Logano would avoid multiple late race cautions to bring home his fifth top 10 finish of 2025.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Solid day for the Autotrader Ford Mustang. We battled a loose condition and Paul (Wolfe) and the guys did a great job working on it. We avoided the carnage and brought home a decent finish.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, July 20. Coverage from Dover begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.