Berry Sets Sights on Another Strong Run at the Monster Mile

For many drivers, Dover Motor Speedway lives up to its “Monster Mile” nickname. But in his relatively short NASCAR career, Josh Berry has shown a knack for taming the high-speed concrete oval.

This weekend, Berry will return to one of his favorite tracks carrying the red and yellow colors of Advance Auto Parts on the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing.

Berry’s resume at Dover speaks for itself. In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he’s posted one win and two runner-up finishes. Since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series, he’s earned a pair of top-15 finishes – 10th and 14th – at the demanding one-mile circuit.

“From the first time I went there in the Xfinity car I felt really comfortable,” Berry said. “I remember before I went there for the first time I was pretty intimidated going to a place like that and not knowing what to expect.”

As it turned out, that apprehension quickly faded.

“Even back then when I was making my first start there we didn’t have practice or qualifying either, so it’s a place that I took to well,” he said. “We obviously got the win there with [JR Motorsports]. Their cars were always really strong there, and I was able to carry that confidence into the Cup Series too.

“It’s a place that’s probably my favorite track. It’s a lot of fun racing there. I’ve had some really good days, so it’s one I’ve got circled coming up that I’m excited to get to.”

Despite its reputation for speed and intensity, Berry says that’s part of what makes Dover so enjoyable.

“It’s fast,” he said. “I think that’s what I enjoy the most about it. I think it’s just how fast it is and how it feels to have it down in the corners there. I just felt really comfortable going that fast.”

It might seem unexpected from a driver whose roots are in short-track racing, but Berry has always felt at ease on high-speed circuits.

“Even when I first started Xfinity racing, as much as I short track raced, going to some of the intermediate [tracks] I always felt really comfortable at the two-mile intermediates – places like that that are fast, and Dover kind of fits that,” Berry said. “I’m excited to get there for sure.”

As part of the race weekend festivities, Berry will be signing autographs at the Advance Auto Parts store in Dover (422 S. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901) on Saturday, July 19, at 9 a.m. The No. 21 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang show car will also be on display. Spots are limited to the first 150 customers with proof of purchase – no minimum spend required – so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Practice for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover is scheduled for Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:45 p.m. ET. The green flag is set to wave Sunday just after 2 p.m. ET, with Stage breaks planned at Laps 120 and 250. TNT will carry live coverage throughout the weekend.

