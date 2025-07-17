NASCAR Cup PR

Berry Sets Sights on Another Strong Run at the Monster Mile

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

For many drivers, Dover Motor Speedway lives up to its “Monster Mile” nickname. But in his relatively short NASCAR career, Josh Berry has shown a knack for taming the high-speed concrete oval.

This weekend, Berry will return to one of his favorite tracks carrying the red and yellow colors of Advance Auto Parts on the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing.

Berry’s resume at Dover speaks for itself. In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he’s posted one win and two runner-up finishes. Since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series, he’s earned a pair of top-15 finishes – 10th and 14th – at the demanding one-mile circuit.

“From the first time I went there in the Xfinity car I felt really comfortable,” Berry said. “I remember before I went there for the first time I was pretty intimidated going to a place like that and not knowing what to expect.”

As it turned out, that apprehension quickly faded.

“Even back then when I was making my first start there we didn’t have practice or qualifying either, so it’s a place that I took to well,” he said. “We obviously got the win there with [JR Motorsports]. Their cars were always really strong there, and I was able to carry that confidence into the Cup Series too.

“It’s a place that’s probably my favorite track. It’s a lot of fun racing there. I’ve had some really good days, so it’s one I’ve got circled coming up that I’m excited to get to.”

Despite its reputation for speed and intensity, Berry says that’s part of what makes Dover so enjoyable.

“It’s fast,” he said. “I think that’s what I enjoy the most about it. I think it’s just how fast it is and how it feels to have it down in the corners there. I just felt really comfortable going that fast.”

It might seem unexpected from a driver whose roots are in short-track racing, but Berry has always felt at ease on high-speed circuits.

“Even when I first started Xfinity racing, as much as I short track raced, going to some of the intermediate [tracks] I always felt really comfortable at the two-mile intermediates – places like that that are fast, and Dover kind of fits that,” Berry said. “I’m excited to get there for sure.”

As part of the race weekend festivities, Berry will be signing autographs at the Advance Auto Parts store in Dover (422 S. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901) on Saturday, July 19, at 9 a.m. The No. 21 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang show car will also be on display. Spots are limited to the first 150 customers with proof of purchase – no minimum spend required – so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Practice for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover is scheduled for Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:45 p.m. ET. The green flag is set to wave Sunday just after 2 p.m. ET, with Stage breaks planned at Laps 120 and 250. TNT will carry live coverage throughout the weekend.

About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 19, 2025, Advance operated 4,285 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 881 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Dover Motor Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19
Video thumbnail
Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen Xfinity Series win at Sonoma
01:29
Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30

Latest articles

Cadillac in the WEC: In their own words

Official Release -
An interview with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA team principal Dieter Gass, former head of Audi Motorsport, and additional Rolex 6 Hours of Sāo Paulo notes following Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA 1-2 finish
Read more

FUNNY CAR’S CRUZ PEDREGON TRENDING UPWARD HEADING TO MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Official Release -
Things are heading in the right direction for two-time Funny Car world champion Cruz Pedregon and he would like to keep it that way at this weekend’s 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Dover Motor Speedway

Official Release -
With a pair of road courses in the rearview mirror, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will return to a traditional oval – taking on the track deemed the “Monster Mile”.
Read more

NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR travels to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. Sunday afternoon the NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend activities with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category