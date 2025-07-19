Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover

Connor Zilisch claimed a series-best fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday’s rain-shortened BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been showing it lately,” Zilisch said. “First of all, I hate that we couldn’t finish the race the right way. Aric [Almirola] was really fast and was going to give me a run for my money. Props to him for making me work for it.”

Zilisch qualified third and led 77 of the 134 laps before NASCAR was forced to red flag the race. Eventually, they called the race because of the rain.

Zilisch has three wins plus three runner-up finishes in the last eight races. And the win also moves him into second place in the championship standings.

“It’s been awesome,” he said, “and I feel like even when we miss a little bit we’re still a top-five car. And being able to go the race track and know that in the back of your head has definitely been comforting and confidence-inspiring every weekend,’’ Zilisch said. “Gotta keep knocking the door down with wins.”

Aric Almirola finished second in the No. 19 Young Life Toyota.

“It is fun to get back in the race car and compete. I felt really good about my car; I thought our Young Life Toyota GR Supra just needed clean air, Almirola said. “Such a good car and felt like we were able to match Connor (Zilisch) on lap times for a while. And, the longer it went, we were certainly better than he was and better in traffic than he was. He added that he was “very disappointed that we didn’t get to finish that one.” Almirola said.

Brandon Jones finished third, Justin Allgaier fourth, and Jesse Love finished fifth.

“We were close in our no. 20 Menards, Schultz Toyota GR Supra. Clean air was big. I wanted to get in the lead and had a couple of shots at it. It was a difficult track to pass. It did move around some, and we had to use the third lane today,” Jones said, but hard to get a run on people.

“I’m really proud of my guys,” he added. “We didn’t have any slip-ups all day today. We were really solid on pit road and made up a lot of ground.”

The race featured three caution Flags for 18 laps, and four lead changes among four drivers.

After Dover, Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series standings by 56 points over Connor Zilisch, 78 over Sam Mayer, 83 over Austin Hill, and 110 over Jesse Love.

The Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 26th at 4:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20

Race Results for the BetRivers 200 – Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dover Motor Speedway – Dover, DE – 1 Mile Concrete

Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 134. Miles