Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

Connor Zilisch claimed a series-best fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday’s rain-shortened BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been showing it lately,” Zilisch said. “First of all, I hate that we couldn’t finish the race the right way. Aric [Almirola] was really fast and was going to give me a run for my money. Props to him for making me work for it.”

Zilisch qualified third and led 77 of the 134 laps before NASCAR was forced to red flag the race. Eventually, they called the race because of the rain.

Zilisch has three wins plus three runner-up finishes in the last eight races. And the win also moves him into second place in the championship standings.

“It’s been awesome,” he said, “and I feel like even when we miss a little bit we’re still a top-five car. And being able to go the race track and know that in the back of your head has definitely been comforting and confidence-inspiring every weekend,’’ Zilisch said. “Gotta keep knocking the door down with wins.”

Aric Almirola finished second in the No. 19 Young Life Toyota.

“It is fun to get back in the race car and compete. I felt really good about my car; I thought our Young Life Toyota GR Supra just needed clean air, Almirola said. “Such a good car and felt like we were able to match Connor (Zilisch) on lap times for a while. And, the longer it went, we were certainly better than he was and better in traffic than he was. He added that he was “very disappointed that we didn’t get to finish that one.” Almirola said.

Brandon Jones finished third, Justin Allgaier fourth, and Jesse Love finished fifth.

“We were close in our no. 20 Menards, Schultz Toyota GR Supra. Clean air was big. I wanted to get in the lead and had a couple of shots at it. It was a difficult track to pass. It did move around some, and we had to use the third lane today,” Jones said, but hard to get a run on people.

“I’m really proud of my guys,” he added. “We didn’t have any slip-ups all day today. We were really solid on pit road and made up a lot of ground.”

The race featured three caution Flags for 18 laps, and four lead changes among four drivers.

After Dover, Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series standings by 56 points over Connor Zilisch, 78 over Sam Mayer, 83 over Austin Hill, and 110 over Jesse Love.

The Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 26th at 4:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20

Race Results for the BetRivers 200 – Saturday, July 19, 2025
Dover Motor Speedway – Dover, DE – 1 Mile Concrete
Total Race Length – 134 Laps – 134. Miles

PosStNoDriverStage 1Stage 2Stage 3PointsStauts
1388Connor Zilisch #41057Running
2619Aric Almirola22053Running
3420Brandon Jones33051Running
477Justin Allgaier74044Running
5122Jesse Love97038Running
61939Ryan Sieg05037Running
7154Taylor Gray #10040Running
8110Sheldon Creed108033Running
9818William Sawalich #89033Running
103116Christian Eckes #00027Running
11925Harrison Burton00026Running
121341Sam Mayer00025Running
131521Austin Hill010025Running
141899Matt DiBenedetto00023Running
15141Carson Kvapil #00022Running
162026Dean Thompson #00021Running
172117Jake Finch00020Running
183224Ryan Truex00019Running
19274Parker Retzlaff00018Running
201027Jeb Burton00017Running
213010Daniel Dye #00016Running
221632Rajah Caruth(i)0000Running
232642Anthony Alfredo00014Running
24178Sammy Smith00013Running
252344Brennan Poole00012Running
262851Jeremy Clements00011Running
272911Josh Williams00010Running
282245Lavar Scott0009Running
292570Leland Honeyman0008Running
303471Ryan Ellis0007Running
31365Kaz Grala(i)0000Running
322431Blaine Perkins0005Running
33387Nick Leitz0004Running
343391Josh Bilicki0003Running
353714Garrett Smithley0002Running
363528Kyle Sieg0001Running
37248Nick Sanchez #6006Steering
3859Ross Chastain(i)5600Rear Gear

SM Staff
SM Staff
