Chase Elliott secures Cup Series pole at Dover after qualifying canceled

Chase Elliott secured the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Dover Motor Speedway after Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to rain.

The Busch Light Pole Award was determined by NASCAR’s qualifying matrix (70% previous race finish and 30% current owner points).

Elliott commented on the importance of the pole and how it reflects on their efforts throughout the season.

“It’s definitely a different pole than normal,” he said. “Saturday has definitely not been a strong suit, so we had to blaze a little different trail to get a pole. At the end of the day, it’s a testament of hard work throughout the year and a good stretch of races, right? It earns you the metric that puts you in a position if it were to rain.

Elliott continued, saying, “It’s a little different vibe, but we’ll take it. We’ll try to take advantage of that first pit stall tomorrow. It’s always a big deal. It’s not something we have a whole bunch of, so we’d like to get in the habit of getting that more often. Hopefully, we’ll have a good day.”

Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and William Byron round out the top-five starters for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be broadcast at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports/truTV and HBO Max with radio coverage provided by PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

