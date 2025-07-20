Rick Ware Racing: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Dover

RICK WARE RACING
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Date: July 20, 2025
Event: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Round 21 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
Format: 400 laps, broken into three stages (120 laps/130 laps/150 laps)
Note: Race extended seven laps past its scheduled 400-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.
Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
RWR Finish:
● Cody Ware (Started 35th, Finished 36th / Handling, completed 232 of 407 laps)
RWR Points:
● Cody Ware (36th with 148 points)
Race Notes:
● Denny Hamlin won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 to score his 58th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fourth of the season, and his third at Dover. His margin over second-place Chase Briscoe was .310 of a second.
● There were eight caution periods for a total of 50 laps.
● Only 20 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Chase Elliott leaves Dover as the new championship leader with a 16-point advantage over second-place William Byron.
Sound Bites:
“A long day for us at Dover. We did everything we could to work on our car and get it fixed but, unfortunately, after a trip to the garage, we just couldn’t fix it and had to end our day. Ready to head to Indianapolis and reset.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Mighty Fire Breaker Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by TNT and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.