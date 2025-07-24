CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Advance

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix Of Monterey

2.238-mile, 11-turn road course

Salinas, California

Race Advance

July 25-27

DETROIT (July 24, 2025) – A five-race in four weekends stretch for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES comes to a close at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with Team Chevy driver Pato O’Ward winning in each of the last two weekends.

O’Ward, the pilot of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, has scored more points than any other driver since the Indianapolis 500 and moved within 99 points of championship leader Álex Palou.

The 26-year-old Mexican driver’s average finish on the natural terrain course this year is 6.4, the second lowest among the 27 season-long competitors, and Arrow McLaren has had recent success at the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course.

Alexander Rossi scored a podium finish for Arrow McLaren last year, Felix Rosenqvist started from the pole in 2023, and drivers, including O’Ward in 2023, have led laps at the Monterey County circuit in the previous three seasons.

Chevrolet at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Chevrolet-powered drivers have won five times at the iconic California road course, but not since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2019. Area resident Danny Sullivan won twice, the only driver to have multiple wins, while Team Penske has claimed four of the winner’s trophies.

Felix Rosenqvist, while driving for Arrow McLaren in 2023, was the last of eight Chevy pole winners, which includes Will Power’s record-breaking 68th pole in 2022.

Legends Mario Andretti, Danny Sullivan and Al Unser Jr. each have a trio of trips to the podium, making up nine of the 21 top-three finishes by Bowtie-adorned drivers and cars. Team Penske has 11 total podiums, including four since the series’ return in 2019.

A familiar name, Sullivan, has led 156 laps (28.1%) of the 556 laps that Chevrolet-powered cars have led at the undulating road course. Current Team Chevy drivers who have led a lap at Laguna Seca include Will Power (Team Penske), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Callum Ilott (Prema Racing).

Outside of the INDYCAR SERIES, Chevrolet-powered cars have a long history of winning on the iconic road course, dating back to an 80-lap SCCA US Road Racing event in 1964, when Jim Hall and his teammate, Roger Penske, stood on the top and bottom steps of the podium while at the wheel of Chaparral-powered Chevrolets. Major wins also came in Can-Am, Trans Am, Formula 5000, NASCAR Winston West, IMSA GTP and Grand-Am series.

Tune-In Alert

Friday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 5pm (ET)/4pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/2pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/8:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2:30pm (ET)/1:30pm (CT)/12:30pm (MT)/11:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Java House Grand Prix Of Monterey (95 laps) – 3pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/1pm (MT)/noon (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

What do you like about the track?

“Laguna Seca is a very special track. I’ve never really been to a track like it. I think specifically about the Corkscrew–just a very unique corner. And of course, you’re in the Monterey area, it’s just very nice weather all the time. So there’s certain perks that come with Laguna Seca.

What is the most challenging aspect of the track?

“Again, what makes it very unique is also the most challenging that being the Corkscrew and that whole run down the hill all the way to the alt start/finish line. Again, it’s very unique. It’s something that’s very special to the track. So it’s not something that you get a lot of practice towards. So it’s something that I really practice on the sim quite a bit. And of course, practice once we get there.

Will you do anything fun outside of the track activity?

“Probably will be going into the Monterey area exploring it. I normally always go to a certain bay area where there’s a lot of good food, a lot of good clam chowder places. So I will be taking my girlfriend over there, favorite restaurant out there. I don’t know what the specific name is. There’s all these different restaurants and they all make their own versions of clam chowder and just good seafood so anything in that area is very good. There’s also a bunch of seals over there which are fun to watch.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

How is how is your hand?

“It’s okay, not great. I’m just trying not to use it, really. Nothing I can do. It’s still swollen. I’m sure it’ll be fine for the race weekend; I don’t anticipate it being an issue. I have almost 100% grip strength. It’s just certain angles and rotations and picking things up that I can’t do, which is, luckily nothing I have to do in the car.”

What do you like about Laguna Seca, the racetrack?

“I think the corkscrew is really cool. The layout is awesome. It’s an old school classic track. It’s got a really nice flow to it as well, and yeah, the corkscrew is definitely the best part of that track. It’s pretty crazy, because it’s completely blind in a Formula car because of where you sit, you sit so low that you can’t look over anything. So, we depend on the corner workers a lot for that corner.”

What’s the most challenging aspect of that track?

“Probably say the high speed left leading up to the corkscrew. It’s just so fast, it just requires a lot of commitment, and then you’re going into a blind corner. Quite an interesting track. It’s got a lot of blind, high-speed corners.”

What are you looking forward to doing outside of the track?

“I’ve got a sushi place that I love to visit. It’s in Carmel. Sushi Heaven – it’s really good. Yeah, it’s one of my favorites. Actually, I’m excited to be taking a vacation with my wife Renay after the race. We’re going to see Napa and visit wineries. And you know, I’ve never been — I’ve only raced in Sonoma. Actually, looking forward to going to Jimmy Vasser’s winery.”

Are you going to any fancy restaurants out there?

“No, me and Renee are not fancy restaurant people. We like off the beaten path, more of the local venues, not the touristy ones.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Two straight weekends with a win, and going to give it everything to make it three. We’ve always raced up front at Laguna Seca, but haven’t really put it all together to find our way to the podium. I’m hoping that changes and we keep the momentum rolling with the boys and girls on the 5 crew.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Laguna Seca. It’s close to home, and was where I made my debut with Arrow McLaren last season. We’ve had strong pace recently in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, but haven’t quite landed the results to match. That’s the focus this weekend, and I feel like we’re in a good position to make it happen.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Four races to go, and we’re focused on continuing our push in this championship fight and getting to the top of the podium. This has been a good track for me. I’ve had some great moments here, including the lap record in 2023, and I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend.”

Chevrolet wins at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: 5

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet poles at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: 8

2023 – Felix Rosenqvist – Arrow McLaren

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Chevrolet podiums at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: 21

Chevrolet podiums at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca by driver: Mario Andretti (3), Danny Sullivan (3), Al Unser Jr. (3), Michael Andretti (2), Rick Mears (2), Will Power (2), Emerson Fittipaldi (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Bob Rahal (1), Alexander Rossi (1) and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca by team: Team Penske (11), Newman Haas Racing (5), Galles Racing (3), Arrow McLaren (1), Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: 556

Chevrolet laps led at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca by driver: Danny Sullivan (156), Michael Andretti (86), Mario Andretti (83), Paul Tracy (81), Rick Mears (52), Will Power (29), Pato O’Ward (15), Al Unser Jr. (14), Felix Rosenqvist (11), Josef Newgarden (10), Alexander Rossi (10), Emerson Fittipaldi (7), Callum Ilott (1), and Simon Pagenaud (1)

Chevrolet laps led at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca by team: Team Penske (332), Newman Haas Racing (169), Arrow McLaren (36), Galles Racing (14), Patrick Racing (4), and Juncos Hollinger Racing (1)

Manufacturer History at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Wins (with competition):

8 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2000, 1997, 1996)

5 – Chevrolet (1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

5 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983)

4 – Ford (2001, 1999, 1998, 1992)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Mercedes (1995)

1 – Toyota (2002)

Poles (with competition):

8 – Chevrolet (2023, 2021, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

6 – Honda (2024, 2021 2019, 2001, 2000, 1996)

5 – Ford (1999, 1998, 1997, 1995, 1992)

4 – Cosworth (1986, 1985, 1984, 1983)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Toyota (2002)

