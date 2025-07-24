The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400, the third crown jewel event of the season. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will compete for the chance to kiss the iconic bricks at the 2.5-mile oval.

Amid two overtime attempts, Kyle Larson won his first Brickyard 400 title on July 21, 2024. Larson started in fifth place, led twice for eight laps, and endured a race-long afternoon featuring various pit strategies from start to finish as he was shuffled from the front to the middle of the pack and vice versa.

Track & Race Information for the Brickyard 400

Track Length: 2.5-mile asphalt Oval

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Banking/Turns (all four): 9 degrees

Banking/Straights: 0 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,330 feet

Backstretch Length: 3,300 feet

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, July 27, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stages 1 Length: 50 laps

Stages 2 Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)

Final Stage Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Top 10 in average starting position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for active drivers:

Rank Drivers Average Start Races 1 Tyler Reddick 7 2 2 Joey Logano 10.769 13 3 Brad Keselowski 12.25 12 4 Kyle Larson 12.286 7 5 Denny Hamlin 12.625 16 6 Ryan Blaney 13.429 7 7 John H. Nemechek 14.5 2 8 Chase Elliott 15.286 7 9 Kyle Busch 15.294 17 10 Austin Dillon 17.444 9

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in IMS poles with two in 2016 and 2017. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in starts at IMS with 17, followed by Denny Hamlin with 16, Joey Logano with 13, Brad Keselowski with 12, and Michael McDowell with 12 starts.

Active Pole Winners Poles Seasons Kyle Busch 2 2017, 2016 Tyler Reddick 1 2024 Denny Hamlin 1 2012

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins at IMS with two victories (2015, 2016). Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch are the only two drivers to win consecutive NCS races at IMS.

Active Race Winners Wins Seaasons Kyle Busch 2 2016, 2015 Kyle Larson 1 2024 Brad Keselowski 1 2018