Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Adam Lovelace for SpeedwayMedia.com

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400, the third crown jewel event of the season. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will compete for the chance to kiss the iconic bricks at the 2.5-mile oval.

Amid two overtime attempts, Kyle Larson won his first Brickyard 400 title on July 21, 2024. Larson started in fifth place, led twice for eight laps, and endured a race-long afternoon featuring various pit strategies from start to finish as he was shuffled from the front to the middle of the pack and vice versa.

Track & Race Information for the Brickyard 400

Track Length: 2.5-mile asphalt Oval
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Banking/Turns (all four): 9 degrees
Banking/Straights: 0 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,330 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,300 feet
Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, July 27, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stages 1 Length: 50 laps
Stages 2 Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)
Final Stage Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Top 10 in average starting position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for active drivers:

RankDriversAverage StartRaces
1Tyler Reddick72
2Joey Logano10.76913
3Brad Keselowski12.2512
4Kyle Larson12.2867
5Denny Hamlin12.62516
6Ryan Blaney13.4297
7John H. Nemechek14.52
8Chase Elliott15.2867
9Kyle Busch15.29417
10Austin Dillon17.4449

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in IMS poles with two in 2016 and 2017. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in starts at IMS with 17, followed by Denny Hamlin with 16, Joey Logano with 13, Brad Keselowski with 12, and Michael McDowell with 12 starts.

Active Pole WinnersPolesSeasons
Kyle Busch22017, 2016
Tyler Reddick12024
Denny Hamlin12012

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins at IMS with two victories (2015, 2016). Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch are the only two drivers to win consecutive NCS races at IMS.

Active Race WinnersWinsSeaasons
Kyle Busch22016, 2015
Kyle Larson12024
Brad Keselowski12018
  • Cole Custer has one top five, one top 10, and a series-best average finish of 5.000.
  • Tyler Reddick has one pole, one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 5.000.
  • Christopher Bell has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 8.000.
  • Joey Logano has four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 12.615. Logano and Kyle Busch lead all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes at IMS with two each.
  • Kyle Busch has two poles, two wins, five top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.824. Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers in wins. He also holds the record for the deepest active race winner to have started at IMS, which is ninth, in 2015. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in top-10 finishes at IMS with 12. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in laps led at IMS with 329 laps led in 17 starts.
  • Kyle Larson has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 13.857.
  • Denny Hamlin has one pole, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 14.563. Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top fives at IMS with five.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
How Does the KYC Process Work in Non GamStop Casinos?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Indianapolis Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:32
Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
01:27
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover
01:31
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27

Latest articles

AM Racing | Harrison Burton Indianapolis Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

Official Release -
Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Official Release -
In 2014, Ty Dillon earned his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag after leading 24 laps and the $100,000 offered by the Dash 4 Cash program.
Read more

How Does the KYC Process Work in Non GamStop Casinos?

SM -
These steps are typically required even for activities like playing bingo after GamStop self-exclusion, ensuring compliance and security.
Read more

Berry, Wood Brothers Set for Brickyard 400 withPPG on Board

Official Release -
As Wood Brothers Racing continues its 75th anniversary season, the team returns to one of the sport’s most iconic venues, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category