The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400, the third crown jewel event of the season. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will compete for the chance to kiss the iconic bricks at the 2.5-mile oval.
Amid two overtime attempts, Kyle Larson won his first Brickyard 400 title on July 21, 2024. Larson started in fifth place, led twice for eight laps, and endured a race-long afternoon featuring various pit strategies from start to finish as he was shuffled from the front to the middle of the pack and vice versa.
Track & Race Information for the Brickyard 400
Track Length: 2.5-mile asphalt Oval
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Banking/Turns (all four): 9 degrees
Banking/Straights: 0 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,330 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,300 feet
Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles
Time
Sunday, July 27, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, HBO Max, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
Stages
Stages 1 Length: 50 laps
Stages 2 Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 100)
Final Stage Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 160)
Who and what should you look out for at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
Top 10 in average starting position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for active drivers:
|Rank
|Drivers
|Average Start
|Races
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|7
|2
|2
|Joey Logano
|10.769
|13
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|12.25
|12
|4
|Kyle Larson
|12.286
|7
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|12.625
|16
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|13.429
|7
|7
|John H. Nemechek
|14.5
|2
|8
|Chase Elliott
|15.286
|7
|9
|Kyle Busch
|15.294
|17
|10
|Austin Dillon
|17.444
|9
Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in IMS poles with two in 2016 and 2017. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in starts at IMS with 17, followed by Denny Hamlin with 16, Joey Logano with 13, Brad Keselowski with 12, and Michael McDowell with 12 starts.
|Active Pole Winners
|Poles
|Seasons
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2017, 2016
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2024
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2012
Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins at IMS with two victories (2015, 2016). Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch are the only two drivers to win consecutive NCS races at IMS.
|Active Race Winners
|Wins
|Seaasons
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2016, 2015
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2024
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|2018
- Cole Custer has one top five, one top 10, and a series-best average finish of 5.000.
- Tyler Reddick has one pole, one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 5.000.
- Christopher Bell has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 8.000.
- Joey Logano has four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 12.615. Logano and Kyle Busch lead all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes at IMS with two each.
- Kyle Busch has two poles, two wins, five top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.824. Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers in wins. He also holds the record for the deepest active race winner to have started at IMS, which is ninth, in 2015. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in top-10 finishes at IMS with 12. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in laps led at IMS with 329 laps led in 17 starts.
- Kyle Larson has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 13.857.
- Denny Hamlin has one pole, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 14.563. Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top fives at IMS with five.