Denny Hamlin inks multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He will continue to drive the No. 11 JGR Toyota Camry XSE entry in the NASCAR Cup Series division.

The news comes as Hamlin is currently campaigning in his 20th consecutive full-time season in the Cup division, all of which have been while driving the No. 11 entry for JGR. Through 20 scheduled starts, the Chesterfield, Virginia, native has notched four victories, including this past weekend’s event at Dover Motor Speedway. His other victories throughout the 2025 season include wins at Martinsville Speedway in March, Darlington Raceway in April, and at Michigan International Speedway in June.

This season, he has claimed one pole, 10 top-fives and 11 top-10 results. Hamlin has also led 554 laps with an average finish of 13.0 through 20 starts. Hamlin is currently ranked in fourth place in the 2025 driver standings with a guaranteed spot in this year’s Playoffs.

“Joe [Gibbs] and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” Hamlin said in a press release. “We’ve had a solid start to this season and we have been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team, not only now, but also into the future.”

Hamlin made his Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway in October 2005. He finished in 32nd place while driving JGR’s No. 11 entry. He then competed in the remaining six events, recording three top-10s and a pole at Phoenix Raceway in November. He assumed the reins of the No. 11 entry on a full-time basis in 2006.

Since 2006, Hamlin’s Cup Series career has blossomed with a total of 58 victories through 706 starts. Among his top accomplishments are winning the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500 three times each. He claimed the Coca-Cola 600 victory in 2022 and triumphed in the All-Star Race in 2015. Hamlin was also named Rookie of the Year in 2006.

Hamlin has made the Playoffs in all but one of his 19 previous full-time seasons (not including 2025). He has advanced to the Championship 4 round four times, claiming his best points result of runner-up in 2010. Since 2021, he has been a co-owner of 23XI Racing along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. The team fields three full-time entries for drivers Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace.

In addition to recording 58 victories in NASCAR’s premier series, Hamlin has notched 44 poles and 244 top-five results. He has 369 top-10 results and has led 15,849 laps with an average finish of 13.2. However, Hamlin continues in pursuit of his first championship.

“I really appreciate Denny and everything he has meant to our organization,” Joe Gibbs added. “It is just really special when you think about everything we’ve experienced over the past 20 years, from that first moment when J.D. [Gibbs] recognized his talent at a test session, until now. It is remarkable in any sport to compete at the level Denny has for this long and we are thrilled he has been able to spend his entire career with us.”

With his future set, Hamlin’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the upcoming Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s the lone crown-jewel event where victory had eluded him. The event is scheduled to occur this Sunday, July 27, at 2 p.m. ET on TNT.