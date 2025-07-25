Payout Table for Online Slots: Casino Payouts at a Glance

The potential winnings from online slots are clearly regulated, as the payout structure is determined by the respective game developer. The so-called paytable tells you what winnings are possible with which symbol combinations.

In this article, we’ll show you how to correctly read and use the paytable. This will help you understand the mechanics of online slots from the ground up.

What Does the Payout Table on an Online Slot Say?

The way an online slot machine works isn’t difficult to understand. Symbols appear on the reels after each spin. If these form a combination, you receive a payout from non GamStop casinos. A profit is credited to your account. Players interested in exploring other games of chance can also check out trusted bingo sites by ukdba.org for safe and entertaining alternatives.

Almost every online slot machine has eight to twelve symbols that appear on the reels at varying frequencies. Each symbol has a specific value. You can find out exactly what these are in the paytable.

It’s important to note that on most online slots, the value is represented by a win factor. The multiplier is always proportional to your spin bet. Some software companies at non GamStop casinos, however, work with a flexible payout table that adapts to the set bet.

The payout table for online slots can be found in the game rules or game information. The separate backend area of the slot machines can usually be opened by clicking the “i” button. You’ll then see not only the payout table, but all relevant information about the slot. For example:

• Wild symbols and their function

• Scatter symbols to trigger free spins

• Number of paylines and their distribution on the playing field

• Information about bonus games or the bonus purchase function

• Description of additional features (game specials)

• Payout rate of the online slot

That’s Why the Slots Paytable at Non GamStop Casinos Is Important

The online slot paytable at non GamStop casinos shows you how much money you can win per spin. If you choose the highest symbol and the maximum probability per payline, you get the maximum win per payout method. Multiply this amount by the number of paylines to get the maximum win per spin.

It should be noted, however, that most online slot machines have a general maximum bet per spin, which is usually lower. This value, which you can also find in the information section, is usually set by the casino slot machine developers. However, the non GamStop casinos themselves can make adjustments.

Symbols: High, Medium & Low

If you look at the payout table of an online slot, you’ll notice that the majority of slot machines have three groups of symbols. These are divided into the following categories:

• High-value images: Main characters of the game (often also Wilds and Scatters)

• Medium-priced pictures: Other people, animals and/or object pictures

• Low-priced pictures: letters and card numbers

Note: The symbolism of the online slots sometimes differs slightly from the description, as some providers are breaking new ground, especially in the design of cluster slot machines.

Payout Table for Online Slots at Non GamStop Casinos: 2 Examples

What do the payout tables of online slots actually look like? We’ve compiled two examples of well-known and popular slot machines below.

Legacy of Dead by Play’n Go

In the Legacy of Dead slot by Play’n Go, the multiplier is indicated in the paytable. This means that the bet you set on the slot is irrelevant. The paytable shows you the win multiplier and therefore remains unchanged. You calculate the potential payout amount yourself based on the bet.

Symbol X2 X3 X4 X5 Wild symbol (Golden tomb) – 2x 20x 200x Tutankhamun 10x 100x 1,000x 5,000x Anubis (God of the Dead) 10x 100x 1,000x 5,000x Pharaoh 5x 30x 300x 1,600x Horus (falcon god) 5x 20x 80x 600x A – 5x 30x 120x K – 5x 30x 120x Q – 5x 20x 80x J – 5x 20x 80x 10 – 5x 20x 80x

Wolf Gold by Pragmatic Play

The Wolf Gold slot from Pragmatic Play has a variable paytable that adapts to your bet. We’ve therefore compiled two paytables for the online slot, each based on different bets.

Wolf Gold payout table with a stake of €0.75

Symbol X3 X4 X5 Wild symbol Wolf 0.75 € 7.50 € 15.00 € Buffalo 0.75 € 7.50 € 15.00 € Hawk 0.60 € 4.50 € 12.00 € Horse 0.45 € 3.00 € 9.00 € Wildcat 0.30 € 1.50 € 6.00 € A 0.30 € 0.60 € 1.50 € K 0.15 € 0.60 € 1.50 € Q 0.15 € 0.60 € 1.50 € J 0.15 € 0.60 € 1.50 €

Wolf Gold payout table with a stake of €2.00