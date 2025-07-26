Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Indianapolis Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 07.26.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

INDIANAPOLIS (July 26, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Saturday prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Can you talk about your preparation this week going into the finale for the In-Season Challenge?

“Yeah, for us, it is just another race. Especially, we want to go win. The same preparation as all of them are – just go forward from there.”

I know you have a big art collection. If you win this, do you have anything picked out that you want?

“I don’t at that moment. That’s a great question, and I appreciate that. Right now, not really. For me, I don’t know. I probably have too much. I don’t know where I would put it, but I like that. Great question.”

What does this place mean to you personally?

“For me, the way that I look at it – this place is the most historical track in the world. Outside of Monza, I don’t think there is anywhere like this. I really respect and appreciate the history of this place. I’ve been able to go to the museum two times down, and check everything out, and the history back to when they opened it up – in 1909, I believe was the date, I may be wrong on that. It is insane to be here. It’s insane to race here. This is race car country, that’s what we call it. There is a lot of great race tracks near here as well, but being able to race here at the Brickyard is an honor. I’m blessed to be in a position to do it.”

Are you going to be curious of where Ty Dillon is during the race?

“Hopefully, I’m in front of him, but our main goal this weekend is to go and win the race. Everything we can do to put ourselves in position to do that, and if we don’t do that, we are going to try to finish the best that we can, and that’s better than him than we win, and if it’s not, it is what it is. I will just take it as it is.”

What has the last five weeks done for your partners being in the final round of the In-Season Challenge?

“It is great for our sponsors. This weekend we have SAIA on our Camry, and I’ve very honored to have that. It is a great looking car – red and white. I’m very excited to be here and have all of their people here – especially with Ray (Raymond Ramu, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, SAIA LTL Freight) and Fritz (Frederick Holzgrefe, President and Chief Executive Officer, SAIA LTL Freight) coming. Very cool to have that. Great for our sponsors. Great publicity, but also on the work side – things stay the same. We’ve been fast lately so we will keep trying to add on to that and get better and better.”

If you are bumper to bumper with Ty Dillon on the final lap, what would you do?

“I don’t know. Hopefully, we are not bumper to bumper and hopefully we are going for the win. Maybe we are both going for the win. I don’t know. I feel like we’ve been really good with our strategy lately, and hopefully that puts us out front.”

What is it like going into this round knowing that you are favorite?

“It is what it is. Like I said, our main focus for me is to go and win races, and my team is the same thing. That’s more important to me than this is, but it’s still very cool to be in this position, and congratulations to him for making this far as well. It is a super cool thing, and that is a lot of money as well. Maybe that can go to help people out. It is super cool to be in this position.”

Have you been told who gets the money and how it is distributed to the team?

“Yeah, that just depends on everybody’s contract, and of course that is confidential, but I’m just happy to be driving race cars. For me, it’s not the money – it’s about driving race cars, and maybe I can take some of that and put it towards my dirt program.”

Are you focusing on the same things because of what is on the line?

“We’ve gone to a lot of tracks that you can’t really pass in these cars. You can’t pass or it is very hard too. It is nothing new for us in this car – in the Gen 7 car. Qualifying is important. I’m treating this race like any other race – no matter what is on the line. If I win this race, going up in the point standings is worth more than a million dollars, so I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the race wins, and that is why I’m not just racing the 10 (Ty Dillon) this weekend, I’m racing 40 other people out there. It is super cool to be in this position. I’m just taking it as it is but trying to go and win. Nothing is going to change that. I’m going for it.”

