Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Pennzoil 250

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 8th

Despite firing off too free in the No. 10 Champion Container Chevy, Daniel Dye methodically worked his way into the top 20, catching up to teammate, Christian Eckes, by lap 23. Dye finished the opening stage in 18th place. During the first stage break, he pitted for tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment, gaining two spots on pit road to start the second stage from 16th. Still battling a loose-handling No. 10 Chevy, Dye managed to gain four more spots during the incident-free second stage to finish 12th. During the second state break, Dye pitted for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment. When a caution for rain came out with 21 laps remaining, Dye sat 14th. As the weather stayed away, the race went back to green with 14 laps to go. Dye continued advancing forward, eventually finishing the race in eighth place, his seventh top-10 finish of the year.

“We struggled on the short run, but as the long run went on, our downforce package showed up a little bit more compared to the cars around us. We kept making good lane choice decisions and moving forward all day. I’m super proud to finally get a good finish with Champion Container on our No. 10 Chevy.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 36th

Finish: 13th

Christian Eckes fell multiple positions at the start of the race but remained quiet throughout the opening stage. He and spotter Coleman Pressley worked on carrying speed through the corners. Eckes went on to finish the stage in 16th, radioing to the team that he only wanted tires during his first pit stop so that he could continue learning what he needed to work on inside the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. The crew gained Eckes five spots on pit road to start the second stage from 11th place. On a hectic restart, Eckes received heavy right-front damage. On lap 48, Eckes’ right-front tire went down, forcing him to make an unscheduled pit stop for right-side tires. Going down a lap after the pit stop, Eckes fought hard to the stage end in order to not lose a second lap. He took the wave around during the second stage break, starting the final stage back on the lead lap. A wreck on the restart brought the caution flag back out, allowing Eckes to pit for tires and fuel. Restarting from 31st, Eckes navigated multiple incidents and moved back into the top 20 restarting with 14 to go. After his best restart of the day, he raced his way to 14th, eventually picking off one more spot to finish 13th.

“Some unfortunate circumstances set us back early, so we spent a good bit of the race trying to get back our track position. Thankfully, the guys worked hard to get our No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy faster, and our pit crew executed on pit road. Coming home 13th after being 36th and a lap down before the final stage made for a decent finish.” – Christian Eckes

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 31st

Stage 1 Finish: 25th

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 22nd

The caution came out on lap three with Josh Williams having moved up to 28th. After the restart, Williams quickly nabbed 25th, where he finished Stage 1. He pitted for tires, fuel, and right-rear wedge and track bar adjustments during the stage caution, which gained the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy six spots prior to the second-stage green flag. Williams restarted in 19th on lap 36 and immediately battled in the pack before grass flew into the Chevy’s grille. With the car running hot, Williams slid back into 23rd place but retook 22nd on lap 53 and then 21st three laps later after the grass dissipated. He finished Stage 2 in 21st and pitted for tires, fuel, and left-rear wedge and air pressure adjustments, firing back off for the last stage in 20th with 34 laps to go. The yellow came out half a lap after the green due to a wreck on the backstretch, leading to more pacing; sprinkles began falling while under caution. On lap 73 of 100 scheduled laps, Williams restarted in 20th but dropped positions after getting shuffled out of line off the jump. After sliding back into 26th, the caution once again appeared for rain, but sunshine prevailed, leading to a green flag with 14 laps remaining. Williams made it up to 20th before a wreck brought out the caution on lap 90. Rain once again fell under the yellow, bringing out the red flag. After the track dried, the race went back to green with four laps to go, and Williams took the checkered in 22nd.

“Not a good day for us. We struggled with grip, especially in traffic. We made some adjustments to make it better, but passing and traffic were hurting us. Wish we had a better showing for Alloy at one of their favorite tracks. Onto Iowa to get back in the top 10.” – Josh Williams

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.