Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Watkins Glen International

Different Night Same Rodeo

Country star Bailey Zimmerman’s sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo will be featured on the No. 11 Chevy for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race. Releasing August 8th, 2025, this album is full of rock-powered country anthems with a more emotionally raw side. The highly anticipated drop will feature 18 songs including previously released tracks like “Holy Smokes” and “Backup Plan” featuring Luke Combs.

Different Night Same Rodeo is the second album to be featured on one of Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets. Zimmerman’s previous album Religiously. The Album. was featured on the winning No. 10 Chevy driven by AJ Allmendinger in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville. The album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and number seven on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album’s title track became Zimmerman’s third country radio No. 1.

In addition to being on the No. 11 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International, Zimmerman will be performing some new tracks as well as favorites from his first album as part of his New to Country Tour on Saturday, August 9th at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) Canandaigua, NY – show starts at 7:30PM

At Watkins Glen:

Kaulig Racing has made seven NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, earning two runner-up finishes.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing has earned two runner-up finishes, four top fives, and seven top-10 finishes at The Glen.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Watkins Glen International with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, August 10

Ty Dillon will join MRO chaplain Nick Terry for the Fan Chapel Service on Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET at the NASCAR Experience Stage.

Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 10:30 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs on Sunday, August 10.

Dillon will finish his pre-race appearances at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a friendly game of Family Feud at 11:00 a.m. ET.

At Watkins Glen:

Ty Dillon will make his 10th appearance at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

In his previous nine starts at the track, Dillon has five starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and four starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dillon’s best finish among his nine starts is fifth in 2015 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



“I’m excited about this weekend at Watkins Glen. We ran really good at Sonoma (Raceway), our last road course, so if we can continue the momentum of that and build off that, we’ll have a good weekend. It’s a road course that I’ve run a good bit and that’s exciting for me and adds a little familiarity. It’s been two years since I’ve been on the track, but not much has changed. We need to rebound after having some rough luck the last few weeks and get a solid finish at Watkins Glen to finish out the year strong.” – Ty Dillon on Watkins Glen International

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will be featured as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevy with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted).

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, August 10

AJ Allmendinger will be doing a driver Q&A at the Glen Club on Sunday, August 10, from 10:30 a.m. ET to 10:45 a.m. ET.

At Watkins Glen:

AJ Allmendinger earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2014. Since then, Allmendinger has earned two additional NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses, including Kaulig Racing’s first win in Verizon Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.

In his three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Kaulig Racing at Watkins Glen, Allmendinger has earned a runner-up-finish and fourth place finish. In his 13 starts at the track, he has earned one pole position start, led a total of 60 laps and has an average finish of 10.8.

So far in the 2025 season, Allmendinger has earned one top five, five top 10s and has led four laps.

“Watkins Glen is always special to me; it’s a racetrack that we’re always really fast at as well. We have the opportunity to be in contention this weekend if we execute well. Obviously, we want a shot to win, but ultimately, we need a solid run and this is a racetrack that we can do it at.” – AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Race to Stop Suicide

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Race to Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide leverages the passion and community of motorsports to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide critical support for suicide prevention and mental health. Through events and initiatives, the organization drives important conversations, inspires hope, and races toward saving lives. Also featured as an associate partner on the No. 10 Chevy for the Misson 200 at the Glen is Madison County Rural Health Council (MCRHC) of Cazenovia, NY. The MCRHC offers a range of evidence-based trainings that equip individuals, schools, workplaces, and community groups with the tools needed to support mental health and prevent suicide.

“We’re honored to partner with Daniel Dye Racing to raise awareness for youth mental health and the importance of Mental Health First Aid. This collaboration helps shine a light on the critical need for mental health education, support, and early intervention—especially for teens in rural communities.” – Madison County Rural Health Council

At Watkins Glen:

Daniel Dye will make his first start at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dye previously made one start at The Glen in the ARCA Menards Series and earned a top-five finish.



“Road courses are typically challenging for me, but Watkins Glen is different than some of the other road courses we go to, in that it’s not quite as technically challenging. Hopefully that plays to my advantage a little. I’m excited to have Race to Stop Suicide back on our No. 10 Chevy this weekend, a cause that’s really close to my heart.” – Daniel Dye on Watkins Glen International

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Different Night Same Rodeo

Michael McDowell, No. 11 Different Night Same Rodeo Chevrolet

At Watkins Glen:

Michael McDowell will make his fourth-career start at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. McDowell last raced at The Glen in the Xfinity Series in 2010.

McDowell has earned one win, two pole awards, and two runner-up finishes on road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve driven an Xfinity car, so I’m really excited about it. We are going to one of my favorite tracks at Watkins Glen and a place where I have a lot of experience in a handful of different series. It’s going to be a big weekend. I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to the track with both Kaulig and Spire.” – Michael McDowell on Watkins Glen International

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. The No. 16 will also feature the Celsius onboard camera during the Mission 200 at the Glen.

Meet Christian Eckes

Friday, August 8

Christian Eckes will be at Wegmans, located at 24 S Bridge St, Corning, NY, on Friday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET to meet fans, sample Celsius, and sign autographs.

At Watkins Glen:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Eckes previously made one start at The Glen in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2021.

So far in the 2025 season, Eckes has earned three top fives, two of which have come at road courses, and nine top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to get back on a road course this weekend. I haven’t been to Watkins Glen in a few years, so it will be interesting to see how the track has changed over that time. We’ve had some success here & there on these types of tracks this season, and I have no doubt that our Celsius Camaro team will be ready for the challenge.” – Christian Eckes on Watkins Glen International

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

Friday, August 8

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.