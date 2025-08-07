Gainbridge Goes Top Shelf at Richmond Raceway

Gainbridge Super League to Sponsor Haley’s No. 7 Ahead of Professional Women’s Soccer League Kickoff on August 23

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 7, 2025) – The Gainbridge Super League, a Division I professional women’s soccer league, will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in the return of Richmond Raceway’s August 15 Saturday night NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Gainbridge Super League is committed to expanding access to the highest level of the sport in the United States. Launched in 2024 and sanctioned by U.S. Soccer, the league is operated by the United Soccer League (USL). Gainbridge® announced in April that it would assume naming rights for the league, making the Zionsville, Ind.-headquartered organization the first entitlement partner of a major professional soccer league in the United States. The official launch of the Gainbridge Super League occurred on July 1 ahead of the 2025-2026 season which will see the addition of a ninth team, Sporting Jax. The league’s second season kicks off with a full four-game slate on August 23. Fans can stream every Gainbridge Super League match live on Peacock.

“As we begin our first season as the Gainbridge Super League, we’re proud to celebrate our players, clubs, and communities on a national stage,” said Amanda Vandervort, President of the Gainbridge Super League. “Through our partnership with Gainbridge, and with support from Spire Motorsports, we’re reaching new audiences and building on the momentum that’s driving the future of women’s sports.”

Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet will feature all nine teams set to compete during the upcoming season – Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC, Sporting JAX and Tampa Bay Sun FC. Spire Motorsports plans to host players from Gainbridge Super League teams throughout the weekend.

“We are excited to use our Spire Motorsports NASCAR platform to highlight the kickoff of the newly rebranded Gainbridge Super League being broadcast live on Peacock starting next weekend,” said Mike Nichols, Gainbridge Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation. “It is especially meaningful to have athlete representatives in Richmond, with their respective logos highlighted on the No. 7 Chevrolet. This furthers our commitment to not only investing in women’s sports, but building meaningful awareness for the teams, leagues, and athletes we invest in.”

Haley, a native of Winamac, Ind., is a veteran of 167 NASCAR Cup Series starts and is just one of 41 drivers to have collected victories across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Haley has earned one top-10 and six top-15 finishes this season.

The 26-year-old racer has made eight previous Cup Series appearances at the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval in Henrico, Va., scoring a venue-best 21st-place finish in August 2022. In five NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at Richmond, Haley finished in the runner-up position twice (September 2020 and 2021).

“Gainbridge has been incredibly passionate about supporting women and sports, and the Gainbridge Super League is just another example of their commitment to that effort,” said Haley. “It’s been exciting to watch everything come together ahead of the Gainbridge Super League season. Some of the players came out to North Wilkesboro and we had a great time, so I can’t wait to show the rest of the league what NASCAR is all about. Richmond is one of my favorite tracks and the No. 7 team has been making a lot of gains over the last few months. I’m looking forward to putting the Gainbridge Super League up front and kicking off their second season with a good run at Richmond.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Richmond Raceway will be televised live on USA and streamed on Max Saturday, Aug. 16 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 25th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Gainbridge Super League …

The Gainbridge Super League is a Division I professional women’s soccer league committed to expanding access to the highest level of the sport in the United States. Launched in 2024 and sanctioned by U.S. Soccer, the league is operated by the United Soccer League (USL). The 2025/26 season will feature nine clubs: Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and Sporting Jax. Through a landmark entitlement partnership with Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, the league is building a sustainable, community-rooted model to grow women’s professional soccer nationwide. For more information, visit gainbridgesuperleague.com and follow the league on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.