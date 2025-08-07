Locked-In No. 21 Team Aiming for Momentum Heading Into Playoffs

With a victory already in hand from Las Vegas earlier this season, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team are locked into the NASCAR Playoffs, and now focused squarely on closing out the regular season with momentum.

Berry’s March win secured his spot among the 16 drivers who will battle for the championship over the final 10 races of the season. And with only three races remaining in the regular season, starting with Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, the team is setting its sights on consistency, execution and continued speed.

With their playoff berth secured, Berry and crew chief Miles Stanley can use the next few weeks to fine-tune their approach and build toward a strong postseason run.

“This team has continued to bring speed to the racetrack,” Stanley said. “Watkins Glen gives us another opportunity to put together a complete race. Strategy always plays a big role here, so we’ll be looking to make smart decisions and maximize the day.

“The more consistent we can be over the next few weeks, the better shape we’ll be in when the playoffs start.”

Practice at Watkins Glen is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m., with both sessions airing on truTV.

The 90-lap, 220.5-mile Go Bowling at The Glen is set to go green just after 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, with live coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 20 and 40.

