Locked-In No. 21 Team Aiming for Momentum Heading Into Playoffs

With a victory already in hand from Las Vegas earlier this season, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team are locked into the NASCAR Playoffs, and now focused squarely on closing out the regular season with momentum.

Berry’s March win secured his spot among the 16 drivers who will battle for the championship over the final 10 races of the season. And with only three races remaining in the regular season, starting with Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, the team is setting its sights on consistency, execution and continued speed.

With their playoff berth secured, Berry and crew chief Miles Stanley can use the next few weeks to fine-tune their approach and build toward a strong postseason run.

“This team has continued to bring speed to the racetrack,” Stanley said. “Watkins Glen gives us another opportunity to put together a complete race. Strategy always plays a big role here, so we’ll be looking to make smart decisions and maximize the day.

“The more consistent we can be over the next few weeks, the better shape we’ll be in when the playoffs start.”

Practice at Watkins Glen is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m., with both sessions airing on truTV.

The 90-lap, 220.5-mile Go Bowling at The Glen is set to go green just after 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, with live coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 20 and 40.

About Freightliner Trucks
Freightliner Trucks is a brand of Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With 80 years of experience, Freightliner produces and markets medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks as the leading heavy-duty truck brand in North America. DTNA is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. More information is available at www.Freightliner.com.

About Daimler Truck North America
Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products, services and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America LLC designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, inc., Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, Detroit Diesel Corporation and associated brands. Daimler Truck North America LLC is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

