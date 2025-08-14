AFTER HUGE WIN, PRO STOCK’S GREG STANFIELD LOOKS TO KEEP ROLLING AT LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 14, 2025) – Fresh off his first Pro Stock victory since 2011 – and snapping Elite Motorsports’ winless streak in 2025 – Greg Stanfield’s reward is a brand new car for this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

The veteran will debut a new Janac Brothers Racing/The Rod Shop car at the penultimate race of the regular season, looking for another big result with the Countdown to the Championship playoffs approaching. His previous car had come on strong this year in his return to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, capped off by his victory in Sonoma in a final round that also featured his son and Pro Stock standout, Aaron.

With the added momentum from the victory – and moving to seventh in points – Stanfield is thrilled to return to Brainerd, a track where he made his NHRA debut nearly 40 years ago.

“Going into Brainerd, I’ll be in a new Jerry Hass car. Everyone has been busting their tails to get it finished by this weekend,” Stanfield said. “We want to put on a good show for these Minnesota fans. My first race at Brainerd International Raceway was 1987 in Super Stock. It’s a cool place with some crazy fans that really love drag racing. Looking forward to having some fun, letting the clutch out and seeing what happens.”

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Blake Alexander (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) all won in Brainerd, while Antron Brown, Austin Prock and Greg Anderson took home Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge wins. The 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals is the 13th of 20 events in 2025 and the race will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, with elimination coverage on FOX starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Friday kicks off in festive fashion with the introduction of the American Rebel Light Friday Night “Battle for the Battle Axe.” The Friday night qualifying session at Brainerd will award the low qualifier in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock a bonus, as well as a unique Rebel Axe trophy.

The Rebel Axe trophy is a fully functional electric cigar box guitar, custom-built in the shape of a 12-pack of American Rebel Light. The top qualifier in the three pro classes will sit on a special “Throne of the North” – made from American Rebel Light cases – until they are dethroned or they take the low qualifier of the session.

Stanfield has shown he has the ability to qualify well, also ending KB Titan’s perfect start to 2025 in the process. He’ll have to deal with the likes of Glenn, the points leader who has won the last two years in Brainerd, area native Anderson, Erica Enders, Matt Hartford and Cory Reed, but Stanfield feels good about his chances.

He’s also thrilled with the strong improvements the entire Elite Motorsports camp has made in recent weeks and the payoff could come at the perfect time of the year.

“It feels great to have gotten the win in Sonoma, not just for me but everyone that’s involved in this Elite Motorsports program. I was just the lucky one who won,” Stanfield said. “I had a bet to pay off for being second on the tree, bought Aaron lunch on taco Tuesday following the race. But it was back to the grind at the shop when we got home. I think chugging that wine on the stage was enough celebration for me.”

The Top Fuel division has seen seven different winners in 2025. Currently leading the points is former champion Shawn Langdon, who has three wins on the season. Second place belongs to motorsports legend and 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart, who picked up wins in Las Vegas and Chicago. Standout Justin Ashley is third, after winning in Richmond and Norwalk.

This season, the Funny Car ranks have again been dominated by reigning Funny Car champion Prock, who leads the class with five wins on the season. Others to watch in Brainerd will be Jack Beckman, J.R. Todd, Paul Lee, Seattle winner Matt Hagan and Ron Capps, the winningest active driver at BIR with seven wins to his credit.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as action in Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

On Friday, the second qualifying session leads right into Friday night’s live music schedule at the Zoom entrance band shell, which kicks off at 8 p.m. and includes Andy Ross’ headline set at 10 p.m. The Mud Rhythm Truck Series will be running in the famed “Zoo” campground at the dirt track during the weekend, along with The Patriot monster truck and drift cars on display, cementing the track’s status as a major multi-functional facility.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, the entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Brainerd race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 15 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday and 7 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1, and eliminations on FOX at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can visit www.birmn.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event at the gate. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

