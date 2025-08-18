Anthony Troyer Brainerd Event Recap for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – TROYER WINS!

Anthony Troyer

Fendt McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Aug. 15-17 | Brainerd, Minnesota

Event Recap

Anthony Troyer, driver of the Fendt McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster:

Earned No. 9 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (5.362 ET at 262.79 mph)

Earned No. 2 provisional qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (5.227 ET at 270.59 mph)

Secured No. 5 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Troyer ran a 12.971 ET at 53.13 mph.

Advanced to the Finals on Sunday:

Round 1: 5.270 ET at 271.57 mph, defeated Jamie Noonan (5.318 ET at 268.54 mph)

Round 2: 17.332 ET at 34.17 mph, defeated Melanie Johnson (12.737 ET at 69.65 mph – red lit)

Semifinals: 5.226 ET at 270.97 mph, defeated Matt Cummings (5.220 ET at 270.48 mph)

Finals: 5.241 ET at 272.23 mph, defeated Jackie Fricke (5.211 ET at 277.60 mph)

Advanced from sixth to fourth in the Top Alcohol championship standings with 392 points

Notes of Interest

The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals marked Troyer’s second Top Alcohol Dragster victory. His first win came earlier this season at the 65th NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.

Troyer earned holeshot wins in the Semifinals (.035-second reaction time) and Finals (.048-second reaction time)

The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals marked McPhillips Racing’s third win at Brainerd (2021 – Rich McPhillips Jr., 2023 – Matt Cummings, and 2025 – Anthony Troyer).

Troyer represented Fendt on his Top Alcohol Dragster. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), Fendt’s parent company, is based in Duluth, Georgia. AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com.

McPhillips Racing had a new team mascot join the pit at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, a chicken they named ‘Steve.’

Anthony Troyer, Driver of the Fendt McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster

“This weekend wasn’t perfect, but there was a lot of luck and great teamwork that got us into the Winner’s Circle. Without my team, Fendt, Troyer Brothers, and all the support of my family and friends, I couldn’t have done this. I can’t wait for Indy. We’ll be ready and aiming for success.”

Rich McPhillips Sr., Team Owner

“The Fendt team had a great weekend in Brainerd. I’m proud of how Anthony wheeled the car, earning holeshot wins in the Semifinals and Finals. Thank you to Troyer Brothers Florida Inc., NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, ARP, Boninfante Friction, VP Racing Fuels, and all of our partners for their continued support. This win is in memory of Chris Raschke from ARP. He was a great land speed racer, partner and friend that will be missed. We’re looking forward to heading to Indianapolis for the U.S. Nationals.”

Next Up

Troyer will be back behind the wheel of the Fendt McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at the NHRA U.S. Nationals August 27-September 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Indiana.