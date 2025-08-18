CHEVROLET NHRA AT BRAINERD: POST RACE REPORT – PROCK TAKES CHEVY TO WINNER’S CIRCLE

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 NHRA LUCAS OIL NATIONALS

BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

AUGUST 17, 2025

Austin Prock Nabs Sixth Wally Of The Year

Jack Beckman Wins 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge as Brittany Force Sets Another Track Record



Notes:

Austin Prock, defending NHRA Funny Car World Champion, qualified No. 2 at Brainerd International Raceway for the 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, piloting the Cornwell Tools John Force Racing Chevrolet SS and methodically eliminated the competition to capture his sixth Funny Car Wally of the 2025 season

Today’s win in the final against J.R. Todd is the 14th of his Funny Car career and 18th overall

With the trip to the Winner’s Circle, Prock wins his first-ever regular season championship

In Elimination Round One, Prock bested Jim Campbell with a pass of 3.855 seconds/335.98 mph to post the quickest pass of the event to that point

Round two saw Prock gain the advantage just past the tree over Matt Hagan and held it to post a run of 3.866 seconds/332.18 mph – Hagan was unhurt in a half-track explosion

Prock bested Chad Green in the semi with another consistent run of 3.879 seconds/320.36 mph – Green went up in smoke at 1/3 track

In the final, Todd went up in smoke right at the first hit at the light and clicked it off

Brittany Force powered the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster to the No. 2 qualifier spot

In Top Fuel Round One, Force beat Will Smith with a 3.692 seconds/338.77 mph pass

Forced downed nemesis Shawn Langdon in Round Two with a hard launch to take the win. She runs another 340 mph pass and sets the track speed record with a run of 3.679 seconds/341.25 mph

Her day ended in the semi-final with the best drag race of the day against Clay Millican who ran a 3.715 second/321.50 mph to turn on the win light against Force’s 3.718 seconds/337.07 mph

Jack Beckman and the Peak Performance Chevy won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge over Matt Hagan on Saturday at Brainerd, and also secured the No. 1 qualifier for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Beckman beat Dave Richards 3.895/319.37 to 4.002/319.90 in Round One

Round Two he beats Daniel Wilkerson who turned on the red light. Beckman lost traction and ran 7.659 seconds/83.86 mph for the win

In the Semi, Fast Jack fell to JR Todd in a great drag race with Todd laying down a 3.863 seconds/334.32 mph to Beckman’s 3.889 seconds/323.81 mph

Six-time and defending NHRA Pro Stock World Champion Greg Anderson in the Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro won his fifth event of the season and 111th of his legendary career

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“I was consistent throughout qualifying but I was about a hundredth slower than I wanted to be, or where I felt like I needed to be, and this morning, I woke up and just all the stars aligned for this Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS team. I got after it and attacked the Christmas Tree and had probably one of my best driving performances leaving the starting line in either category, Top Fuel or Funny Car. So that definitely makes me feel good, especially going into the U.S Nationals.

We saw some intensity from you at the top end in your interview. Where did that intensity come from today? Was it winning at this track? Was it that match final round matchup? Was it heading into Indie? Where did that come from?

“I think it was a little bit of everything, you know, getting (Corwell Tools crew members) Nate Hill and Sam Stuckmeyer their first Brainerd win. Nate’s attempted this race at 13 times, and he’s been with my dad the entire time and he’s never got it done. And last year I gave it away. And this year, you know, to race the same driver and and get on the other end of the stick, obviously felt good, but, you know, I was focused on myself today. You know, I went out there and I executed.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Overall, this was a really good weekend here in Brainard for this Monster Energy team. Our qualifying was pretty solid. We qualified No. 2 for race day. We had three solid qualifying runs, and the one we didn’t, we were trying to push the limit to see what we could get away with so we expected that going in the run.

“Having the confidence of solid qualifying feels really good going into race day. We had a tricky ladder, as always, and we made a semifinal-round appearance. We put some numbers on the board, including a couple track records for the Brainerd fans. Looking at race say, looking at Sunday, to go to the semis is a really good position to be. We moved up to fifth in points, and I think it’s going to carry over into Indy really well for this team, with the Countdown ahead of us.

“This is where we need to be right now. We’re finally turning a corner, we’ve done so much better this weekend than we have in previous weekends, and I’m just getting excited. I’m getting anxious and excited for this Countdown because we’re starting to figure it out and turn win lights on on race day and that’s what’s most important.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK PERFORMANCE CHEVY SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“It was a good week, but it wasn’t a great weekend. The excellent part about it was qualifying No, 1 and winning the Mission Foods 2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Then, in the semis, we just got outrun by the car that, the round before, set low ET of the weekend to this point and they did what they needed to do. I think we put a hole out and it knocked the blower belt off right in the lights … but a good day.

“Our PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevy SS is just fine. We did well in the points this weekend and we’re rolling into Indy (for the Aug. 27-Sept. 1 Cornwell Quality Parts U.S. Nationals) where we’ll earn points and a half. We’re not going to catch Austin for the regular season points deal so we just want to win in Indy. That’ll solidify second in the points before we reset the points and then here we go again.”

UP NEXT:

The 14th round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is the marquee race of the season, the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals that will take place August 27 to September 1 , 2025 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2025 NHRA U.S. Nationals finals can be seen on Monday, September 1, 2025, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with FS2, NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv (subscription), streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.



About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.