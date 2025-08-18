NTT IndyCar
#66: Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong Returns to Meyer Shank Racing for 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Pataskala, Ohio (18 August 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is pleased to confirm that Marcus Armstrong will return the team and drive the No. 66 Honda for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Armstrong has quickly become a consistent and competitive force in his first season with MSR, delivering strong performances throughout the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old New Zealander has recorded ten top-ten finishes so far this season, highlighted by a podium at Iowa Speedway — the second of his INDYCAR career.

With momentum building through the second half of the year, Armstrong is aiming to finish the season inside the top ten of the championship standings for the first time in his career — a testament to the growth and promise he’s shown in the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda.

“I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026,” said Armstrong. “The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field and we have certainly improved with time together which has been great. We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

Armstrong has also impressed in qualifying, matching his career-best starting position of third (Toronto), and earning a second-row start with a fourth-place qualifying effort to kick off the season in St. Petersburg.

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus back for 2026,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “He’s really grown a lot this season and we’re seeing that in his results as the season has gone on. His performance this year has shown that he has all the tools to fight at the front. We’re excited to continue building on this progress together.”

Armstrong and Meyer Shank Racing still have two races left on the 2025 calendar and are looking to close out the season on a high note.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Power Breaks Penske Drought at Portland; Palou Claims Fourth Season Title
Next article
Dave Portnoy To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Presented by WillScot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15

Latest articles

All Bets Are Off When MX-5 Cup Returns to VIRginia International Raceway

Official Release -
The series travels to VIRginia International Raceway this weekend for Rounds 11 and 12 of a 14-race season.
Read more

Dave Portnoy To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music...

Official Release -
INDYCAR and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot today announced that FOX Sports personality and Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports on Sunday, Aug. 31.
Read more

O’Reilly Auto Parts to Assume Title Sponsorship of NASCAR’s Secondary Series

Official Release -
NASCAR and O’Reilly Auto Parts today announced a multiyear partnership – one that will make the leader in the automotive replacement parts industry the title sponsor of what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Read more

Anthony Troyer Brainerd Event Recap for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – TROYER WINS!

Official Release -
The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals marked Troyer’s second Top Alcohol Dragster victory. His first win came earlier this season at the 65th NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category