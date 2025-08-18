NTT IndyCar

Dave Portnoy To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Presented by WillScot

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

FOX Sports Newest Contributor, Barstool Sports Founder To Get High-Speed Tour of Nashville Superspeedway in INDYCAR’s Epic Two-Seat Race Car on Aug. 31

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 18, 2025) – Turbocharging the excitement of INDYCAR Championship Sunday, INDYCAR and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot today announced that FOX Sports personality and Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Portnoy will help lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag at the final event of the 2025 season with the 225-lap race on the fast, 1.5-mile Nashville Superspeedway oval (live on FOX at 2 p.m. ET Aug. 31).

The Fastest Seat in Sports is INDYCAR’s adrenaline-pumping thrill ride that features celebrities and special guests riding in a custom-built, two-seat NTT INDYCAR SERIES race car that leads the field of drivers to the green flag.

Following the recent announcement of the collaboration between FOX Sports and Barstool Sports to create unique and engaging content across multiple platforms, Portnoy will officially make his FOX Sports debut Saturday, Aug. 30 as part of the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” college football showcase with the Texas Longhorns visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes. The next day, Portnoy will bring his passion, unique personality and massive following to INDYCAR to celebrate the season finale for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.

Portnoy’s Fastest Seat in Sports experience at Nashville Superspeedway will see him follow in the tire tracks of sports legends like Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl championships and FOX’s lead NFL analyst, who rode in the INDYCAR two-seater at the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in May. FOX MLB analyst and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez also enjoyed a high-speed ride in the unique INDYCAR SERIES car at St. Petersburg in the 2025 season opener. Other Fastest Seat in Sports passengers include Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs, music stars Lady Gaga, Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects, Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi and Riley Green, along with Hollywood personalities like Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu.

Portnoy’s visit to the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will help put the exclamation point on FOX’s inaugural season as the exclusive broadcaster of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The partnership has delivered expanded coverage, immersive storytelling and unprecedented reach across FOX platforms. Viewership for INDYCAR on FOX has averaged 1.42 million total viewers through 15 races this season, representing a 28% increase over the same period in 2024. This season’s Indianapolis 500 drew 7.09 million viewers, making it the most-watched edition of the iconic race in 17 years.

“We are excited to welcome Dave Portnoy to INDYCAR and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot, and we hope he enjoys his ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports,” said Anne Fischgrund, president of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot. “His energy and the momentum generated by FOX Sports and Barstool Sports will amplify the excitement of Championship Sunday and help us celebrate the culmination of an incredible INDYCAR season.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot has become a marquee event in American motorsports, combining championship INDYCAR racing with Nashville’s signature entertainment, cuisine and culture. Fans can expect a full weekend of festivities including live music, fireworks, camping, driver meet-and-greets and the return of Vintage Indy™.

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot will take place Aug. 30-31 at Nashville Superspeedway. A variety of tickets remain available, including Sunday grandstand tickets starting at $50 and kids’ tickets are priced at just $10 with the purchase of an adult grandstand ticket. Tickets, parking, camping, hospitality passes and more can be purchased at musiccitygp.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 866-RACE-TIX (866-722-3849).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Marcus Armstrong Returns to Meyer Shank Racing for 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15

Latest articles

All Bets Are Off When MX-5 Cup Returns to VIRginia International Raceway

Official Release -
The series travels to VIRginia International Raceway this weekend for Rounds 11 and 12 of a 14-race season.
Read more

Marcus Armstrong Returns to Meyer Shank Racing for 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Official Release -
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is pleased to confirm that Marcus Armstrong will return the team and drive the No. 66 Honda for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.
Read more

O’Reilly Auto Parts to Assume Title Sponsorship of NASCAR’s Secondary Series

Official Release -
NASCAR and O’Reilly Auto Parts today announced a multiyear partnership – one that will make the leader in the automotive replacement parts industry the title sponsor of what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Read more

Anthony Troyer Brainerd Event Recap for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – TROYER WINS!

Official Release -
The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals marked Troyer’s second Top Alcohol Dragster victory. His first win came earlier this season at the 65th NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category