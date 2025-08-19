Featured HeadlineRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck SeriesTruck Series NewsTruck Series PR

Crafton Shifts Gears, Majeski to Drive ThorSport’s No. 88 Full-Time in 2026

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Sandusky, OH – ThorSport Racing today announced a new chapter for its storied No. 88 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry. Three-time series champion Matt Crafton will conclude his full-time driving career after the 2025 season. His 23-year partnership with Menards stands as the longest-running driver/primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history. Beginning in 2026, teammate and 2024 series champion Ty Majeski will take the wheel of the No. 88 full-time.

In his 26th year behind the wheel of the No. 88, Crafton—champion in 2013, 2014, and 2019—ranks second all-time in series championships and remains the only driver to secure back-to-back titles. His remarkable longevity is highlighted by the most consecutive Truck Series starts, projected to exceed 560 by 2025. Crafton also ranks among the series’ best in wins (15), top-10 finishes (328+), poles (16), and laps led (2,716). A West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame inductee, Crafton is a cornerstone of ThorSport’s legacy.

Majeski captured his first Truck Series title in dominant fashion at Phoenix Raceway, leading 132 of 150 laps. With ThorSport, he has earned six wins, 11 pole awards, and led more than 1,500 laps. He has already advanced to the 2025 playoffs, contending for a spot in the Championship Four and the chance to claim his second consecutive Truck Series title.

ABOUT THORSPORT RACING

Based in a 100,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art facility in Sandusky, Ohio, ThorSport Racing is the longest-tenured team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (since 1996). The team holds a record six driver championships—Matt Crafton (2013, 2014, 2019), Ben Rhodes (2021, 2023), and Ty Majeski (2024)—along with three owner titles (2021, 2023, 2024). ThorSport is the only team to win back-to-back driver crowns twice: Crafton (2013–14) and Rhodes (2023), followed by Majeski (2024). With 17 consecutive winning seasons—the longest streak in series history—ThorSport has also led the 2013 driver standings wire-to-wire, posted the only 1-2-3 and 1-2-3-4 finishes in series history, and played a key role in securing Toyota’s 2021 manufacturer’s championship.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Media Day Transcripts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25
Video thumbnail
Richmond Raceway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim post race Q&A
12:07
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim snags seventh win of 2025
01:15

Latest articles

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Media Day Transcripts

Official Release -
CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 – WHAT DO YOU VIEW AS YOUR BIGGEST STRENGTH GOING INTO THE PLAYOFFS?
Read more

Spire Motorsports Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one win, three top-five and seven top-10 finishes
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
This weekend at Daytona, LEGACY MC will join a majority of the field in honoring a cancer hero nominated by a race fan who won the auction bidding for the NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.
Read more

HFT Advance | Daytona II

Official Release -
NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the annual summer event, and the last regular-season Cup Series race before the start of the playoffs.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category