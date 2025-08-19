Crafton Shifts Gears, Majeski to Drive ThorSport’s No. 88 Full-Time in 2026

Sandusky, OH – ThorSport Racing today announced a new chapter for its storied No. 88 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry. Three-time series champion Matt Crafton will conclude his full-time driving career after the 2025 season. His 23-year partnership with Menards stands as the longest-running driver/primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history. Beginning in 2026, teammate and 2024 series champion Ty Majeski will take the wheel of the No. 88 full-time.

In his 26th year behind the wheel of the No. 88, Crafton—champion in 2013, 2014, and 2019—ranks second all-time in series championships and remains the only driver to secure back-to-back titles. His remarkable longevity is highlighted by the most consecutive Truck Series starts, projected to exceed 560 by 2025. Crafton also ranks among the series’ best in wins (15), top-10 finishes (328+), poles (16), and laps led (2,716). A West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame inductee, Crafton is a cornerstone of ThorSport’s legacy.

Majeski captured his first Truck Series title in dominant fashion at Phoenix Raceway, leading 132 of 150 laps. With ThorSport, he has earned six wins, 11 pole awards, and led more than 1,500 laps. He has already advanced to the 2025 playoffs, contending for a spot in the Championship Four and the chance to claim his second consecutive Truck Series title.

ABOUT THORSPORT RACING

Based in a 100,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art facility in Sandusky, Ohio, ThorSport Racing is the longest-tenured team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (since 1996). The team holds a record six driver championships—Matt Crafton (2013, 2014, 2019), Ben Rhodes (2021, 2023), and Ty Majeski (2024)—along with three owner titles (2021, 2023, 2024). ThorSport is the only team to win back-to-back driver crowns twice: Crafton (2013–14) and Rhodes (2023), followed by Majeski (2024). With 17 consecutive winning seasons—the longest streak in series history—ThorSport has also led the 2013 driver standings wire-to-wire, posted the only 1-2-3 and 1-2-3-4 finishes in series history, and played a key role in securing Toyota’s 2021 manufacturer’s championship.