Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Zep Ford Team

Daytona International Speedway Competition Notes

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Event: Race 28 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson will test his luck under the lights at the Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night in hopes of racing his way into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at the final regular season event. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gragson has six starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, earning two top-10 finishes at the track, finishing fifth with Beard Motorsports in 2022 and ninth in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gragson has one win, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes in eight starts at the track.

Gragson will carry the Zep colors this weekend in Daytona. Zep is the go-to-brand for professionals and car enthusiasts, and its iconic blue and gold palette adorns Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in this weekend’s 400-mile race. Zep is a leading innovator, producer and distributor of maintenance, cleaning and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food and beverage customers. Gragson’s partnership with Zep isn’t confined to the racetrack. From his garage, truck, and home use, Zep is always within reach. A few favorites include Zep’s foaming wall cleaner, air fryer & microwave cleaner, tire dressing – tireless shine, and foaming glass cleaner. Fans can shop all Zep products at www.Zep.com.

Gragson will be participating in the 6th Annual Honor A Cancer Hero (HACH) program, on behalf of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and The NASCAR Foundation. The campaign aims to raise funds to help women, children, and their family’s battling cancer by allowing NASCAR fans to bid through an online auction to display their personal cancer hero’s name on the signature panel of their favorite NASCAR Cup Series driver’s car. Since its inception in 2020, they have raised over $500,000. Gragson is honored to have two cancer hero’s names on his car this weekend:

Driver Side: Jodi Bentley

Passenger Side: Bryce Kneeland

“I’m excited to be back at a superspeedway, especially racing under the lights at Daytona,” said Gragson. “The goal is to be aggressive and get to the front but also be smart and patient. If you’re stuck in the middle of the pack, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos. In the 500, with 15 to go I was running 6th, three-wide in the middle lane, and ended up caught in a wreck that dropped us to 23rd. This weekend is a chance for redemption, and with Daytona, it really feels like anyone’s race to grab that final playoff spot. Looking forward to a good weekend with the team.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT ZEP, INC.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food & beverage customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium solutions built over an 85-year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.