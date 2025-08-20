Rising Star Racing and Simplify to Sponsor Michael d’Orlando for the Remaining Two INDY NXT by Firestone Races in 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana (Wednesday August 20th, 2025) – Rising Star Racing and Simplify are proud to announce it will partner with American INDY NXT by Firestone racing talent Michael d’Orlando for the two remaining 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone races. As part of the agreement, d ’Orlando’s car will feature a livery promoting Rising Star Racing and Simplify. Michael will compete this weekend at the INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile before completing the season in Tennessee at the Nashville Superspeedway the following week.

Rising Star Racing and Simplify are committed to supporting home-grown racing stars of the future. d’Orlando logged seven races in 2024 before being sidelined by lack of funding, so this partnership provides significant backing to the exceptionally talented INDY NXT by Firestone driver. d’Orlando will be racing with the Andretti Cape INDY NXT team – formed via a technical partnership between the multi-time INDY NXT by Firestone championship team Andretti Global and Cape Motorsports.

The young Charlotte-based racer made his 2025 debut August 8-10 at the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland in Portland, Oregon placing a solid 7th after a practice session accident set him back in qualifying. Michael gained nine places and was awarded the Josten’s Biggest Mover Award.

“RSR is very excited to support Michael for the remainder of the 2025 season,” said RSR CEO Art Wilmes. “RSR continues to support Michael and his brother Nick.”

“This isn’t just about racing, it’s about relationships,” said Simplify’s Founder and CEO Gino Tenace. “I’m proud to return to partner with Rising Star Racing, where I previously supported drivers like two-time Indy 500 winner and IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden. That experience showed me how motorsports can accelerate more than just cars—it’s a launchpad for relationships and results. With Simplify, we’re applying that same mindset to B2B partnerships. We believe that sustainable performance—whether in racing or in business—comes from fast, consistent, local-level execution. This effort with Michael d’Orlando and RSR allows us to connect with other forward-thinking companies – like those in IndyCar – that value precision, speed, and accountability.”

To watch d’Orlando compete in the final two rounds of the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone, tune into FOX, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sport 2 or the INDYCAR App.



About Rising Star Racing

Founded in 2012, by Art Wilmes, Rising Star Racing (RSR) is a privately owned and operated motorsport group. RSR seeks to ensure that the most talented American driver(s) reach the highest ladder of open-wheel racing in the United States — the NTT INDYCAR Series.

About Simplify

Simplify helps businesses turn data into action. With AI-powered insights and deep operational expertise, we transform complexity into clarity—helping you grow smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Additional information can be found at www.simplifypi.ai.

About Michael d’Orlando:

Michael d’Orlando is an American open-wheel racing driver originally from Hartsdale, New York, now permanently residing in Charlotte, NC, competing in the INDY NXT by Firestone series with Andretti Cape INDY NXT. The 2022 USF2000 champion, d’Orlando has demonstrated consistency and growth throughout his career, highlighted by multiple top-10 finishes in INDY NXT—even with limited appearances in 2024—and finished top four in each of the drivers’ championships of all four of his full seasons in the USF Pro Championships (USF 2000 and USF Pro 2000).