CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES – The Milwaukee Mile Advance

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250

1.015-mile Milwaukee Mile short oval

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Race Advance

August 23-24

DETROIT (August 21, 2025) – The historic Milwaukee Mile located at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds plays host to the 16th of 17 NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2025. Hosting it’s 116th INDYCAR SERIES race, the 1.015-mile short oval has been good to Chevrolet-powered drivers since the introduction of the twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 engine architecture, with Bowtie-backed drivers winning all six races, including wins by Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) at the 2024 doubleheader.

The first Chevrolet-powered driver to make a start at ‘The Mile’ was Don Davis while driving a Turner D 2 for Racing Associates in the 1962 Rex Mays Classic. In the next 63 years, Bowtie-powered drivers have made 236 starts across 48 races.

Chevrolet at the Milwaukee Mile

Mike Mosley in a Chevrolet-powered Eagle 8100 for All-American Racers was the first Team Chevy winner at the iconic Milwaukee Mile in 1981, with a total of nine drivers visiting victory lane a total of 11 times, including twice, McLaughlin and O’Ward last year.

Chevrolet-powered drivers have won the pole at the 1.015-mile Milwaukee Mile short oval nine times, including three times by the leading driver, Rick Mears, and six times by the leading squad, Team Penske.

O’Ward, Will Power (Team Penske) and Conor Daly (Juncos Hollinger Racing) swept the podium in Race #1 last year, the seventh time there was an all-Team Chevy podium at the Wisconsin oval. Eddie Sachs, driving for one-time lead engineer at Kurtis, Walter Meskowski, in the 1963 Rex Mays Classic, was the first of 32 Chevrolet-powered drivers to stand on a podium at ‘The Mile.”

Cars adorned with a Bowtie have led 2225 laps at the Wisconsin State Fairground, with Portland International Raceway winner Will Power’s 309 the best for a driver and Team Penske’s 965 laps, the best for a team.

A popular Bowtie victory in Milwaukee

A win in an All-American Racers entered Eagle 8100 powered by a Chevy 355 cubic inch stock block by Mike Mosley in the 1981 Rex Mays Classic was the first at the historic track for Chevrolet and the first for a stock block engine since a win by All-American Racers owner Dan Gurney in 1970.

The distinctive yellow and white No. 48 Pepsi Challenger Chevrolet led practice. However, the team was unable to complete a necessary engine change before qualifying, meaning Mosley would start dead last after getting a promoter’s option into the race. Mosely, already a two-time winner at the Milwaukee Mile, was up to tenth after only seven laps and joined the lead pack after only 22 laps. With 45 laps remaining, Mosley went by Tom Sneva and ended up putting a lap on the entire field.

“I was getting into the corners so much better than anyone else. It was amazing,” observed Mosley to the Indianapolis Star’s Robin Miller. “The only scare I had all day was when Bobby spun, and it was right in front of me.

“But we got lucky for a change.”

“We’ve had so many problems in the past that we’re getting gun shy,” said Dan Gurney to the Associated Press’ Mike Harris. “The stock block concept is just fine, but we haven’t had the dollars to run a proper testing program.”

Tune-In Alert

Saturday, August 23

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (MT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES High-Line and Final Practice – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/ 1:30pm (MT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, August 24

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 (250 laps)– 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

You qualified in the top 10 for both races last year, including outside pole. What is the key to qualifying well at the Milwaukee Mile?

“Honestly, the key to qualifying well at the Milwaukee Mile is just, just trying to go as deep and as late as possible. I mean, the practice sessions are short. You’re quickly going into qualifying. And from what I remember last year, it was, it was simply just trying to turn it up. It’s such short track times, such short amount of data to look at that you kind of just need to go out there and just go deep, let the car slide. The Milwaukee Mile is very special in the fact that it doesn’t really have banking compared to other ovals. So the car likes to slide a lot more. So you need to be comfortable with the uncomfortable and need to trust, trust the setup, trust the car, trust that the engineers have done a good job, and let that car slide. And that’s how you’ll be fast.”

What is more important at the Milwaukee Mile, managing tires or managing fuel?

“I would say, for Milwaukee, it’s honestly managing tires. The car is sliding around all the time, so you actually start getting quite a bit of rear tire deg compared to what I’d say is on other ovals. So I from what I remember last year that race, it was, it was very tough to keep the tires alive, to keep the pace up and to keep moving forward in that race. So I would say managing tires would be, would be key.”

Question from a seven-year-old, ‘What are you most afraid of?’

“What am I most afraid of? Interesting question. Well, if you want it to be deep, I’m afraid of failure. If you want to just say, everyday life, I am very afraid of spiders. Those guys suck. I don’t like spiders. So yeah, there we go.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Phoenix Investors Chevrolet:

What is the key to racing well at Milwaukee, because you do race well at that track?

“I think one of the big things about racing around Milwaukee would have been just understanding what we need to do for setups. And you know, I think that my experience actually in stock bars and dirt racing kind of really helped me understanding how to pass and set the car up.”

About your passing, you pass in places that other people don’t.

“Last year, the car was good enough that I could just pass wherever. Didn’t matter if people were on top or on the bottom, I could get around them.”

What is the most challenging aspect of the Milwaukee Mile for a driver?

“I definitely believe the most challenging bit is the end of stints when the tires go away drastically and you lose a lot of lap time. Just being able to hang on to a loose race car is difficult to do.”

Question from a seven-year-old: ‘What are you most afraid of? ‘

“Spiders. I just don’t do spiders!”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We’ve had a week to reset and we’re all-in for these last two races. We’re heading back to Milwaukee and Nashville where we had a win and a P2 last year, so I’ll be focused on bringing home more trophies and finishing the year strong.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to getting back on a short oval, especially after not getting the chance to race from that third-row starting position we earned at Iowa. We’ve shown strong pace, and I’m ready to put it all together at this historic track.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Coming off two P2’s the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team is really clicking, and I’m looking to keep pushing in the championship. Last year, we climbed from deep in the field to the top 10 here, so while starting up front is the goal, I know we have the pace and execution to fight for more trophies this weekend.”

TEAM PENSKE

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Snap-On Team Penske Chevrolet:

“The Milwaukee Mile is an important venue in the history of the INDYCAR SERIES so to return there last year was an important moment. This year’s race will be even more special for everyone on the No. 2 team with Snap-on coming on board as the entitlement partner for the race. They are a long-time Team Penske partner – one of our longest, in fact – and they are celebrating their 105th anniversary this year. Representing them in a great-looking Snap-on paint scheme is going to be terrific. The goal is Victory Lane.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Sonsio Vechicle Protection Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I didn’t know a lot about Milwaukee before coming to the INDYCAR SERIES, but I can tell why everyone was excited for us to go back there. The fans in that city are very passionate about our sport and they came out in a big way to support our return there last year. Short ovals always put on some of the best racing and our win last year was very gratifying for us. Putting the Sonsio Chevy in Victory Lane this weekend would be a great way to continue to end this season with some positive momentum.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Milwaukee will always be a special place for me as one of my first oval wins back in 2014. It was a dominant day for the Verizon Chevy team, winning the pole position and leading a lot of laps. That was a key race for our championship that season and something I’ll never forget. It’s a great oval in an important market for the series. I know there was some serious flooding in the area a couple weeks ago. Hopefully we can help them in their recovery process in some way.”

Chevrolet History at the Milwaukee Mile

Chevrolet wins at the Milwaukee Mile: 11

2024 Race #2 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2024 Race #1 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2015 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2014 – Will Power – Team Penske

2013 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1981 Race #1 – Mike Mosley – All-American Racers

Chevrolet poles at the Milwaukee Mile: 9

2024 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2024 Race #1 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 – Will Power – Team Penske

2013 – Marco Andretti – Andretti Global

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums at the Milwaukee Mile: 32

Chevrolet podiums at the Milwaukee Mile by driver: Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Rick Mears (3), Will Power (3), Michael Andretti (2), Helio Castroneves (2), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2), Tony Kanaan (2), John Andretti (1), Mario Andretti (1), Sebastien Bourdais (1), Scott Brayton (1) Conor Daly (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Juan Montoya (1), Mike Mosley (1), Pato O’Ward (1), Bob Rahal (1), Eddie Sachs (1), Tomas Scheckter (1), Danny Sullivan (1), Al Unser Jr. (1)

Chevrolet podiums at the Milwaukee Mile by team: Team Penske (13), Andretti Global (3), Newman Haas Racing (3), KV Racing Technology (2), All-American Racers (1), Arrow McLaren (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Dick Simon Racing (1), Galles Racing (1), Hall-VDS Racing (1), Juncos Hollinger Racing (1), Panther Racing (1), Patrick Racing (1), Rahal Hogan Racing (1), and Walter Meskowski (1).

Chevrolet laps led at the Milwaukee Mile: 2225

Chevrolet laps led at the Milwaukee Mile by driver: Michael Andretti (229), Scott McLaughlin (165), Al Unser Jr. (156), Ryan Hunter-Reay (149), Pato O’Ward (133), Sebastien Bourdais (118), Josef Newgarden (113), Mario Andretti (93), Emerson Fittipaldi (69), Marco Andretti (61), Paul Tracy (55), Helio Castroneves (50), Alexander Rossi (46), Mike Mosley (45), Don Davis (39), EJ Viso (37), Bob Rahal (20), Tony Kanaan (17), Santino Ferrucci (6), Scott Dixon (5), Scott Goodyear (4), Juan Montoya (4), Ed Carpenter (3), Danny Sullivan (2), Gary Bettenhausen (1), Mike Groff (1), James Hinchcliffe (1)

Chevrolet laps led at the Milwaukee Mile by team: Team Penske (965), Newman Haas Racing (322), Andretti Global (221), Arrow McLaren (179), KV Racing Technology (145), Ed Carpenter Racing (112), Galles Racing (74), Patrick Racing (69), All-American Racers (45), Racing Associates (39), Chip Ganassi Racing (22), Rahal Hogan Racing (21), A.J. Foyt Racing (6), Walker Racing (4), Grant King Racers (1)

