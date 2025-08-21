Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Daytona International Speedway

Honor a Cancer Hero:

In partnership with the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation, several Kaulig Racing Chevrolets will carry names of Cancer Heroes to honor loved ones this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. To learn more about this program, click here.

In the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 23, Ty Dillon will honor Cancer Heroes Christine Edwards and Bernard Watson on the No. 10 Chevrolet. On the No. 16 Chevrolet, AJ Allmendinger will honor Terry Allen Gil.

In the Wawa 250 on Friday, August 22, Daniel Dye will honor Cancer Heroes Julie Ann Paulmert and Brenda McMonagle on the No. 10 Chevrolet. On the No. 16 Chevrolet, Christian Eckes will honor Luke Schillinger. To learn more about these Cancer Heroes, please visit each driver section below.

The NASCAR Foundation 2025 Car Giveaway

The NASCAR Foundation has partnered with FOX Factory Vehicles for their sixth annual vehicle giveaway campaign giving NASCAR fans the chance to win a Black Widow Chevy Silverado. For a $25 donation, individuals were entered to win the truck and a VIP experience at Daytona for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Proceeds support The NASCAR Foundation’s mission to improve the health and wellness of children in our racing communities. Daniel Dye will help draw this year’s winner on Saturday, August 23 at 3:10 p.m. at the NASCAR Experience Stage. Following the drawing, Dye will participate in a brief Q&A.

At Daytona:

Kaulig Racing has earned three top-10 finishes and led 39 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the team has earned three wins, including the team’s first series win in 2019, and led 361 laps at the World Center of Racing.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best/Roma

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona International Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Roma: This week the Sea Best Chevrolet will feature partner Roma. Celebrating their 70th anniversary, Roma will be featured this week on a special Sea Best paint scheme. A Performance Foodservice brand, Roma has thousands of options to choose from and 70 years of experience perfecting the craft, setting the standard for Italian ingredients. Driven by the motto “Quality and Service,” the Roma mission is to support local restaurants in every way possible.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, August 23

Ty Dillon will be at to the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 3:45 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs on Saturday, August 23.

Dillon will then make his way to the Sea Best display in the fan zone at 4:15 p.m. ET to meet fans.

﻿At Daytona:

In partnership with the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation, Ty Dillon will honor Cancer Hero Christine Edwards on the driver side name rail this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Christine continues to fight despite the uphill battle she faces every day.

On the passenger side name rail, the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet will honor Cancer Hero Bernard Watson. With resilience and determination, Bernard’s story continues to go far beyond his battle with cancer. He continues to be an inspiration by defying limitations and accelerating towards his dreams.

Ty Dillon will make his 30th-career NASCAR start at Daytona International Speedway across the three national series.

Dillon has 15 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with a career-best finish of fourth in 2019.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has 10 starts at the Florida superspeedway with a best finish of third in 2016.

With four starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has a career-best finish of sixth in 2013.

Dillon has led laps in all three series for a total of 143 total laps led – 14 laps led in the NASCAR Cup Series, 36 laps led in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 93 laps led in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“This is our last chance to get a win and put ourselves in the playoffs. We were fast at both Daytona and Talladega earlier this year, led laps and ran up front. I think if we can avoid mistakes and execute a solid race, we’ll put ourselves in position to have a shot at the win.” – Ty Dillon on Daytona International Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1



Celsius: Not far from their headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, Celsius will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. As the Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing, Celsius fuels Allmendinger and the No. 16 team every race weekend to keep them performing at their best.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Friday, August 22nd

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Stage in the Daytona International Speedway infield on Friday, August 22nd, at 3:45 p.m. ET for a Q&A session prior to NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

Saturday, August 23rd

AJ Allmendinger will be at the 7-Eleven across the street from Daytona International Speedway, located at 2150 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, August 23, from 10:30 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET to meet fans, sign autographs and sample Celsius.

At Daytona:

In partnership with the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet will carry the memory of cancer hero, Terry Allen Gil. Terry was known as a caring, loving and thoughtful person who made everyone laugh. His family chose to honor him on AJ Allmendinger’s car because the fierce manner their dad (Terry) faced his cancer battle is similar to the fierce driving style Allmendinger displays on the race track.

Allmendinger has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes. In his four starts with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has earned two sixth-place finishes at Daytona International Speedway.

Last weekend at Richmond Raceway, Allmendinger and the No. 16 team earned their best qualifying effort of the 2025 season with a starting position of third.

So far in the 2025 season, Allmendinger has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led four laps.

“Daytona is basically all or nothing. We have to go there and try to win so we will do everything it takes and take chances. At the end of the day, winning is what matters this weekend and we’re going to do everything we can to give ourselves an opportunity to be there when it matters.” – AJ Allmendinger on Daytona International Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Martech Services Company

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Martech Services Company Chevrolet

Martech Services Company: Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 Martech Services Company Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway. Martech Services Company specializes in U.S.-made, OSHA-compliant air-supplied respiratory protection systems. Since 1987, they’ve designed and built Grade “D” breathing air systems that support 1 to 14 users at a time. They back each system with free design support, a one-year warranty, and 24/7/365 technical service.

Meet Daniel Dye

Friday, August 22

Daniel Dye will be at the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Stage in the infield for a Q&A on Friday, August 22, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 23

Daniel Dye will participate in a Q&A at the NASCAR Experience Stage following The NASCAR Foundation’s 2025 Car Giveaway at 3:30 p.m. ET in the midway.

At Daytona:

In partnership with the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the No. 10 Martech Services Company Chevrolet will carry the name of Cancer Hero, Julie Ann Paulmert on the driver’s side door. Julie, currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has stayed positive throughout all of her worst days, including being told she would need to undergo a double mastectomy. Julie’s family met Daniel at Talladega and have been fans ever since.

The passenger side window will carry the memory of Cancer Hero, Brenda McMonagle. Brenda, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, is remembered as someone who, even in the hardest moments, shared a message of hope. Brenda cared deeply about the work Daniel does to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

Daniel Dye has made two starts at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dye has also made two previous NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at his home track.

“I’m hoping for a little bit of redemption from our last trip to Daytona, my home track. We didn’t get a chance to see what we were capable of last time, but I know Kaulig Racing always brings great superspeedway cars.” – Daniel Dye on Daytona International Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Celsius

Justin Haley, No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Justin Haley will drive the No. 11 Celsius Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At Daytona:

Justin Haley has earned two wins at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing.

Haley still stands as the only driver to win in the team’s No. 11 Chevrolet (four total).



“I’m super excited to do double duty this weekend and be back racing in the Xfinity Series with some familiar faces. I’m grateful to both Spire, as well as Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing, for the opportunity to go and have some fun on Friday night at one of my favorite tracks. Hopefully, we can get the No. 11 car back in victory lane for Kaulig Racing.” – Justin Haley on Daytona International Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

Meet Christian Eckes

Friday, August 22

Christian Eckes will be at the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Stage in the infield for a Q&A on Friday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

At Daytona:

In partnership with the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet will carry the name of cancer hero Luke Schillinger. Luke is a brain cancer survivor nominated by his godfather who is a team Chevy fan.

Christian Eckes has made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Daytona International Speedway earlier this season.

Although he was collected in a late-race incident, Eckes finished 12th in his series debut.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Daytona, a track I really love. We didn’t get the finish we hoped for the first go around after getting some early damage. Hopefully, this week we can find our teammates early, work together, and stay clean until the end. Kaulig Racing always brings great speedway cars, and I’m confident we should have the speed to be in contention.” – Christian Eckes on Daytona International Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.