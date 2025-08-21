The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway (DIS) for the regular season finale.

Michael McDowell captured the pole with a speed of 183.165 mph (49.136 secs.) and Harrison Burton captured his first career victory and delivered a landmark win for Wood Brothers Racing amid an overtime shootout in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24th.

“I don’t know. I cried the whole victory lap,” Burton said while celebrating with his team, family, and father Jeff on the frontstretch. “Obviously, [I] got fired from the shove. I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could. They’ve given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them [win No.] 100 on my way out is amazing.”

Track & Race Information for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Purse: $9,797,935

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles

Track Size: 2.5-mile

Banking/Turns: 31 degrees

Banking/Straights: 3 degrees

Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,800 feet

Backstretch Length: 3,000 feet

NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights

Time

Saturday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 35 laps (Ends on Lap 35)

Stage 2 Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 95)

Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Daytona International Speedway?

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at DIS with a 10.684 in 19 total starts.

Top 10 active average starting position at Daytona:

Rank Active Driver Average Start # Races 1 Chase Elliott 10.684 19 2 Austin Cindric 12 8 3 Brian Keselowski 12 1 4 William Byron 13.067 15 5 Christopher Bell 13.364 11 6 Ryan Blaney 13.55 20 7 Joey Logano 13.879 33 8 Alex Bowman 14.389 18 9 Kyle Larson 15.273 22 10 Chase Briscoe 15.444 9

Ten of the 66 NCS Daytona pole winners are active this weekend. Elliott and Alex Bowman lead all active series drivers in poles at DIS with three each. Elliott is also the youngest NCS Daytona summer pole winner on July 7, 2018, at 22 years, 7 months, 9 days.

Active pole winners:

Driver # Poles Season Chase Elliott 3 2018 (July), 2017 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.) Alex Bowman 3 2023 (Feb.), 2021 (Feb.), 2018 (Feb.) Chase Briscoe 2 2025 (Feb.), 2023 (Aug.) Michael McDowell 1 2024 (Aug.) Joey Logano 1 2024 (Feb.) Kyle Larson 1 2022 (Feb.) Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2020 (Feb.) William Byron 1 2019 (Feb.) Austin Dillon 1 2014 (Feb.) Kyle Busch 1 2013 (July)

Thirteen of the 71 NCS Daytona race winners are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin and William Byron lead all active NCS drivers with three wins each at Daytona.

Active race winners:

Race Winner # Wins Season William Byron 3 2025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.), 2020 (Aug.) Denny Hamlin 3 2020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.) Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2 2023 (Feb.), 2017 (July) Austin Dillon 2 2022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.) Chris Buescher 1 2023 (Aug.) Austin Cindric 1 2022 (Feb.) Ryan Blaney 1 2021 (Aug.) Michael McDowell 1 2021 (Feb.) Justin Haley 1 2019 (July) Erik Jones 1 2018 (July) Brad Keselowski 1 2016 (July) Joey Logano 1 2015 (Feb.) Kyle Busch 1 2008 (July)