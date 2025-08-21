The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Outlook

Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway (DIS) for the regular season finale.

Michael McDowell captured the pole with a speed of 183.165 mph (49.136 secs.) and Harrison Burton captured his first career victory and delivered a landmark win for Wood Brothers Racing amid an overtime shootout in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24th.

“I don’t know. I cried the whole victory lap,” Burton said while celebrating with his team, family, and father Jeff on the frontstretch. “Obviously, [I] got fired from the shove. I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could. They’ve given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them [win No.] 100 on my way out is amazing.”

Track & Race Information for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles
Track Size: 2.5-mile
Banking/Turns: 31 degrees
Banking/Straights: 3 degrees
Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,800 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,000 feet
NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights

Time

Saturday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 35 laps (Ends on Lap 35)
Stage 2 Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 95)
Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Richmond Raceway?

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at DIS with a 10.684 in 19 total starts.

Top 10 active average starting position at Daytona:

RankActive DriverAverage Start# Races
1Chase Elliott10.68419
2Austin Cindric128
3Brian Keselowski121
4William Byron13.06715
5Christopher Bell13.36411
6Ryan Blaney13.5520
7Joey Logano13.87933
8Alex Bowman14.38918
9Kyle Larson15.27322
10Chase Briscoe15.4449

Ten of the 66 NCS Daytona pole winners are active this weekend. Elliott and Alex Bowman lead all active series drivers in poles at DIS with three each. Elliott is also the youngest NCS Daytona summer pole winner on July 7, 2018, at 22 years, 7 months, 9 days.

Active pole winners:

Driver# PolesSeason
Chase Elliott32018 (July), 2017 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)
Alex Bowman32023 (Feb.), 2021 (Feb.), 2018 (Feb.)
Chase Briscoe22025 (Feb.), 2023 (Aug.)
Michael McDowell12024 (Aug.)
Joey Logano12024 (Feb.)
Kyle Larson12022 (Feb.)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr12020 (Feb.)
William Byron12019 (Feb.)
Austin Dillon12014 (Feb.)
Kyle Busch12013 (July)

Thirteen of the 71 NCS Daytona race winners are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin and William Byron lead all active NCS drivers with three wins each at Daytona.

Active race winners:

Race Winner# WinsSeason
William Byron32025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.), 2020 (Aug.)
Denny Hamlin32020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr22023 (Feb.), 2017 (July)
Austin Dillon22022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.)
Chris Buescher12023 (Aug.)
Austin Cindric12022 (Feb.)
Ryan Blaney12021 (Aug.)
Michael McDowell12021 (Feb.)
Justin Haley12019 (July)
Erik Jones12018 (July)
Brad Keselowski12016 (July)
Joey Logano12015 (Feb.)
Kyle Busch12008 (July)
  • Bubba Wallace has five top fives, six top 10s, and the series’ best average finish of 13.063.
  • Alex Bowman has three poles, two top fives, seven top 10s, and the series’ second-best average finish of 14.778.
  • Austin Cindric has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and the series’ third-best average finish of 15.875.
  • Denny Hamlin has three wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s, and the series’ fourth-best average finish of 17.821.
  • Joey Logano has one pole, one win, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, and the series’ fifth-best average finish of 18.485.
