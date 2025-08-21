The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway (DIS) for the regular season finale.
Michael McDowell captured the pole with a speed of 183.165 mph (49.136 secs.) and Harrison Burton captured his first career victory and delivered a landmark win for Wood Brothers Racing amid an overtime shootout in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24th.
“I don’t know. I cried the whole victory lap,” Burton said while celebrating with his team, family, and father Jeff on the frontstretch. “Obviously, [I] got fired from the shove. I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could. They’ve given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them [win No.] 100 on my way out is amazing.”
Track & Race Information for the Coke Zero Sugar 400
The Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles
Track Size: 2.5-mile
Banking/Turns: 31 degrees
Banking/Straights: 3 degrees
Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,800 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,000 feet
NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights
Time
Saturday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 35 laps (Ends on Lap 35)
Stage 2 Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 95)
Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)
Who and what should you look out for at Richmond Raceway?
Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at DIS with a 10.684 in 19 total starts.
Top 10 active average starting position at Daytona:
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Average Start
|# Races
|1
|Chase Elliott
|10.684
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric
|12
|8
|3
|Brian Keselowski
|12
|1
|4
|William Byron
|13.067
|15
|5
|Christopher Bell
|13.364
|11
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|13.55
|20
|7
|Joey Logano
|13.879
|33
|8
|Alex Bowman
|14.389
|18
|9
|Kyle Larson
|15.273
|22
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|15.444
|9
Ten of the 66 NCS Daytona pole winners are active this weekend. Elliott and Alex Bowman lead all active series drivers in poles at DIS with three each. Elliott is also the youngest NCS Daytona summer pole winner on July 7, 2018, at 22 years, 7 months, 9 days.
Active pole winners:
|Driver
|# Poles
|Season
|Chase Elliott
|3
|2018 (July), 2017 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)
|Alex Bowman
|3
|2023 (Feb.), 2021 (Feb.), 2018 (Feb.)
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|2025 (Feb.), 2023 (Aug.)
|Michael McDowell
|1
|2024 (Aug.)
|Joey Logano
|1
|2024 (Feb.)
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2022 (Feb.)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1
|2020 (Feb.)
|William Byron
|1
|2019 (Feb.)
|Austin Dillon
|1
|2014 (Feb.)
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2013 (July)
Thirteen of the 71 NCS Daytona race winners are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin and William Byron lead all active NCS drivers with three wins each at Daytona.
Active race winners:
|Race Winner
|# Wins
|Season
|William Byron
|3
|2025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.), 2020 (Aug.)
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|2
|2023 (Feb.), 2017 (July)
|Austin Dillon
|2
|2022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.)
|Chris Buescher
|1
|2023 (Aug.)
|Austin Cindric
|1
|2022 (Feb.)
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2021 (Aug.)
|Michael McDowell
|1
|2021 (Feb.)
|Justin Haley
|1
|2019 (July)
|Erik Jones
|1
|2018 (July)
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|2016 (July)
|Joey Logano
|1
|2015 (Feb.)
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2008 (July)
- Bubba Wallace has five top fives, six top 10s, and the series’ best average finish of 13.063.
- Alex Bowman has three poles, two top fives, seven top 10s, and the series’ second-best average finish of 14.778.
- Austin Cindric has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and the series’ third-best average finish of 15.875.
- Denny Hamlin has three wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s, and the series’ fourth-best average finish of 17.821.
- Joey Logano has one pole, one win, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, and the series’ fifth-best average finish of 18.485.