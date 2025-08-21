Forte Racing Brings Confidence and Momentum to VIR

GTD and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Programs Set Sights on Strong Weekend

Monrovia, California (Thursday, August 21, 2025) – Following a runner-up finish at Road America, Forte Racing heads to Virginia International Raceway with confidence and momentum. After scoring a second-place finish at VIR in 2024, the team returns knowing what it takes to succeed on the 3.27-mile circuit. This weekend, Forte will campaign its No. 78 Huntress Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in GTD with drivers Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher, while also fielding two entries in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge with drivers Brian Thienes and Jon Hirshberg. Competing in both championships at VIR underscores Forte’s determination to deliver strong results on one of the most technical and demanding tracks on the IMSA calendar.

GTD driver Misha Goikhberg enters the weekend with confidence, buoyed by Forte Racing’s second-place finish at Road America earlier this month. Having also finished runner-up at VIR in 2024, he views the event as both an opportunity to build on past success and a chance to keep the team’s momentum rolling into the final stretch of the season.

“We’re heading into VIR with good momentum after our second place at Road America,” Goikhberg said. “We finished second here last year as well, so the goal is definitely to get back on the podium. It’s a track I really enjoy — fast, technical, and a lot of fun to drive. I know we have the pace and the team to fight for another strong result, and I’m confident we can deliver.”

Mario Farnbacher brings proven success to VIR, a circuit where his technical skill and feel for old-school tracks have consistently paid dividends. With the Forte Huntress Lamborghini alongside teammate Misha Goikhberg, he views this weekend as another opportunity to turn his experience at VIR into a push for the podium.

“VIR is a cool track, very fast and technical, kind of old school — unfortunately now without the oak tree,” Farnbacher said. “I always like going to a track where it’s only GT cars, so no prototypes this time. That allows you to focus 100% on performance without worrying about traffic. The downside is there are fewer cars, so you can’t always use traffic to your advantage, but in the end it’s the same for everyone. I’m looking forward to trying to get back on the podium like at Road America with our Forte Huntress Lamborghini and with Misha as my teammate. I’ve always had great success at VIR, which makes it a special place for me. The track has that roller coaster feel I love, and I can’t wait to go through the esses flat out.”

On the other side of the paddock, Brian Thienes faces a demanding triple-header weekend at VIR, with the rescheduled Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race added to the schedule. Currently sitting second in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge standings, Thienes enters VIR with his season-long pace and determination keeping him firmly in the championship fight.

“I am looking forward to working with US RaceTronics and my engineer Pete Jacobs this weekend at VIR,” Thienes said. “The team always provides a great competitive car, and I expect the same for this weekend. Hopefully, my track knowledge will provide an advantage for the team this weekend.”

After competing in the VPRC season opener at Daytona, Jon Hirshberg shifted his focus to Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Now returning to Forte Racing for the final two rounds of the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Hirshberg is eager to get back into the LMP3 platform at one of his favorite circuits as he looks to close out the season on a high note.

“I am very excited to get back into the LMP3 platform this weekend with Forte after a long break since Daytona,” Hirshberg said. “VIR is one of my favorite tracks in the U.S. and we found good pace here last year. I’m eager to see where we stack up this weekend.”

For Team Principal Shane Seneviratne, the podium at Road America was more than just a strong result — it was proof of the team’s preparation and collective effort. As Forte Racing takes on VIR with programs in both GTD and VPRC, he sees it as another chance to showcase the depth of the operation and the resilience that has become a hallmark of the team. He remains focused on execution and building toward championship-caliber results.

“Coming off a podium at Road America, the entire team is carrying great momentum into VIR,” said Seneviratne. “This track demands precision and teamwork, and I believe our group is ready to rise to that challenge. Competing in both GTD and VPRC really showcases the depth of our program and the dedication of our drivers, crew, and partners. Weekends like this are about execution, resilience, and building on the progress we’ve made, and I’m confident we can deliver strong results.”

Broadcast Information

All races will air live on Peacock in the U.S., IMSA.com, and the IMSA YouTube Channel. Race times are as follows:

WeatherTech GTD Race: Sunday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET

VPRC Race 1: Friday, August 22 at 4:55 p.m. ET

VPRC Race 2: Saturday, August 23 at 12:55 p.m. ET

VPRC Race 3: Sunday, August 24 at 9:35 a.m. ET

For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and live action from the paddock, follow @ForteRacing on Instagram.

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes. Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013, most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.