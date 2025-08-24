Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR Cup PR

No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Camaro ZL1

Start: 23rd
Stage 1 Finish: 15th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 22nd

With weather canceling qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best/Roma Chevrolet team started Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway from the 23rd position. With a fast Chevy, Dillon was able to avoid several early cautions and took the lead on lap 56 for nine laps. Utilizing his superspeedway finesse, Dillon was able to maneuver through the field to avoid wrecks and run inside the top 10 throughout the 160-lap event before finishing the race in 22nd.

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 17th
Stage 2 Finish: 12th
Finish: 26th

After qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather, AJ Allmendinger rolled off 21st for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. When the caution came out on lap 11, the No. 16 sustained damage to the splitter while avoiding the spinning No. 66. The team repaired the damage and Allmendinger went on to race competitively inside the top 10 before dropping to the back of the pack to avoid getting caught up in a wreck. On lap 140, as the No. 16 started to move up, the car had a misfire causing Allmendinger to drop to the back of the field. He finished the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 26th, and earned the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the Race.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

