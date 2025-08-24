Meyer Shank Racing Scores Another Top Ten Result in Milwaukee

West Allis, Wisc. (24 August 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES team took more than its share of knockdowns this weekend at the Milwaukee Mile but its drivers got up time and time again to fight back and salvage a top-10 finish at Sunday’s Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250.

An uncharacteristic tough qualifying session saw the duo of Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) and Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 St. Thomas University Honda) start in the back half of the field for the first time this year.

The pair stretched its fuel mileage longer than most during the first two stints, giving MSR strategists some runway to work with in plotting later moves. The first roll of the dice came after a Lap 145 caution when everyone except Armstrong pitted, putting the New Zealand-born driver in the lead for the restart after the lengthy caution to clean the racing surface.

The dice came up snake eyes on that gamble as Armstrong’s older tires saw him get inhaled on the restart and drop all the way back to 17th, while Rosenqvist’s longer fuel run allowed him to get the lap back that he had lost earlier in the race. Armstrong clawed back into the hunt during his next stop when the MSR squad’s lightning-quick pit stop earned him four spots during a caution for a brief rain shower with 41 laps to run.

The stop promoted Armstrong to 10th for the run to the finish while Rosenqvist fought hard but ended up a lap down and in 22nd.

Armstrong’s reward for his perseverance was a jump in the championship standings, as he vaulted provisionally into sixth place as he looks to earn his first top-10 season-long finish since placing second in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2019.

The 2025 season that started back in the first week of March ends next week in Nashville with the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. Held on the 1.33-mile concrete Nashville Superspeedway oval, the season-closing weekend will feature a two-day format with Sunday’s 225-lap race getting underway on FOX at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. As has been the case all year, all INDYCAR sessions can be heard live on Sirius XM radio on Channel 218.

Marcus Armstrong: “Top ten and good points! Tricky day honestly. The car wasn’t so easy to drive at any point in the race. So, I was very pleased to get that result and great job on the pit stops by the 66 crew. Now we move onto Nashville where I know we have a really strong package.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “Didn’t have anything today. Lacking grip front and rear. The stand did a good job of putting us in a good position, but we just couldn’t capitalize on it. At some point, we were sort of back in the mix, but just kind of felt like a rock. That was kind of it…just had nothing.”