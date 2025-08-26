NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Southern 500

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Event: Race 29 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 367
Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team return to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Sunday for one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Southern 500. This year’s race will mark Gragson’s fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.3-mile oval, and his second in the Southern 500. Gragson finished 19th in April’s Goodyear 400. Gragson’s history at the Darlington Raceway at the Xfinity Series level is strong, having only one finish outside the top-10 in eight starts. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.

“Darlington is such a fun but challenging racetrack, and with the Southern 500 it’s always a true test,” said Gragson. “It’s a long race that wears you out mentally and emotionally, and you’ve got to stay locked in for 500 miles. I enjoy it a ton because I feel like I know every bump and crack around that place. If the car’s handling one way, I can adjust my line and really help the balance. I just have a good feel for what the track gives me and how to make the most of it. We had a top-20 there in the spring, and I’m excited to go back and build on that.”
Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SOUTHERN 500 RACE PREVIEW

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Blaney wins at Daytona and the Cup Series Playoffs field is set
01:10
Video thumbnail
Kligerman fills in to deliver Daytona Xfinity victory for Zilisch
01:19
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Announces 2026 Schedules
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:28

Latest articles

The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Outlook

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on August 31st at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network
Read more

World Supercross announces latest line-up news as it prepares for greatest set of riders...

Official Release -
The FIM World Supercross Championship today unveiled its most competitive rider lineup to date for the 2025 season, underscoring a new era of depth and global star power in the sport.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: SOUTHERN 500 RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
This weekend at Darlington, LEGACY MC will pay tribute to fallen Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Mason with a commemorative decal on both the No. 42 and No. 43 Toyota Camry XSEs.
Read more

Trans Am Series Announces 2026 Schedule for 60th-Anniversary Season

Official Release -
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli announces its 2026 schedule for its 60th-anniversary season. As the longest-running professional road racing series in North America celebrates six decades of competition
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category