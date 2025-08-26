Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Southern 500

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Event: Race 29 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 367

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team return to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Sunday for one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Southern 500. This year’s race will mark Gragson’s fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.3-mile oval, and his second in the Southern 500. Gragson finished 19th in April’s Goodyear 400. Gragson’s history at the Darlington Raceway at the Xfinity Series level is strong, having only one finish outside the top-10 in eight starts. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.

“Darlington is such a fun but challenging racetrack, and with the Southern 500 it’s always a true test,” said Gragson. “It’s a long race that wears you out mentally and emotionally, and you’ve got to stay locked in for 500 miles. I enjoy it a ton because I feel like I know every bump and crack around that place. If the car’s handling one way, I can adjust my line and really help the balance. I just have a good feel for what the track gives me and how to make the most of it. We had a top-20 there in the spring, and I’m excited to go back and build on that.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.