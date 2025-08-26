Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Southern 500
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Event: Race 29 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 367
Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team return to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Sunday for one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Southern 500. This year’s race will mark Gragson’s fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.3-mile oval, and his second in the Southern 500. Gragson finished 19th in April’s Goodyear 400. Gragson’s history at the Darlington Raceway at the Xfinity Series level is strong, having only one finish outside the top-10 in eight starts. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.
“Darlington is such a fun but challenging racetrack, and with the Southern 500 it’s always a true test,” said Gragson. “It’s a long race that wears you out mentally and emotionally, and you’ve got to stay locked in for 500 miles. I enjoy it a ton because I feel like I know every bump and crack around that place. If the car’s handling one way, I can adjust my line and really help the balance. I just have a good feel for what the track gives me and how to make the most of it. We had a top-20 there in the spring, and I’m excited to go back and build on that.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.